Exploring Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion now after renovation work in 2022











Katie Price has appeared in many TV shows in her life, however, it’s been some time since she’s starred in her own series on primetime TV. Katie and her relatives are set to appear on Channel 4’s Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion which sees her renovate her home.

The property has hit headlines in the UK time and time again but now it appears that Katie is ready to make her delapidated house a family home once again and restore it back to its former glory – and more. So, let’s take a look at what Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion looks like now…

Where is Katie’s Mucky Mansion located?

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion is located in Sussex, England.

She was born in Brighton so she’s not moved far away from her hometown in 2022.

Katie purchased the home in 2014 for £2m. And her mansion formerly belonged to Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude.

Why is it called the Mucky Mansion?

In a YouTube video from 2019, Katie gives viewers a tour of her home.

Katie took to YouTube to clear up rumours that were circulating about her home and explained that she had “big plans” for the property.

She said: “I told you it’s a building site here. The papers and the media keep saying ‘oh, mucky mansion’, they keep going on about bankruptcy, this and that. All I want to clear up is, loads of successful people’s businesses going into bankruptcy, do you think I’ve been in the industry all this time to be like that? No, my house is mine, my house is never going despite what they say.“

Katie admitted that it was a “building site” and that she was getting a lot of things fixed.

In 2020, Katie took to YouTube again to share that her home had been broken into, causing more damage to the property which would need fixing.

In the same year, the former model uploaded a three-part video series to YouTube explaining her “mucky mansion hell”.

A burst pipe, leaks, a break in and traumatic memories meant that Katie was saying that she “hated” the house in her YouTube videos, however, a video from April 2021 saw Katie return to the house with fiancé Carl Woods.

Pictured: Katie Price at home.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion now

It’s been almost a year since Katie took to YouTube to share that she was planning on moving back into the famous house.

As per the Mucky Mansion Instagram page, the mum-of-five has enlisted the help of builders and can be seen operating a dumper truck, upcycling items for Jett and Princess’ bedrooms, painting rooms with Harvey, updating the chimneys, wallpapering in fake grass and much more.

Episode 1 sees Katie and her family design a new kitchen and create a jungle-themed bedroom for Jett.

Katie has been horse riding since she was seven years old so it’s likely that she’ll have her horses back at the mansion in their stables, too.

