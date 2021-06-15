What happened to Katie Thurston's dad? The Bachelorette star opens up in episode 2











Katie Thurston opened up about her dad during The Bachelorette season 17 episode 2. The ABC star had viewers in tears during the June 14th episode. Here’s more on what happened to her father.

Katie Thurston is The Bachelorette in 2021. The 30-year-old has 30 men vying for her attention and its her job to put them through their paces and find out if any of them are “the one”.

The Bachelorette season 17 kicked off on Monday, June 7th and airs weekly on ABC at 8/7C.

During The Bachelorette season 17 episode 2 Katie and Greg had a moment as they both shared that they had lost their fathers.

Greg’s father passed away from cancer.

The Bachelorette viewers were touched by the two ABC stars opening up, one tweeted: “The way Katie kissed Greg’s hand when he was opening up about his dad getting passed away bc of Cancer“.

The Bachelorette: Aaron and Cody’s beef explained

What happened to Katie’s dad?

In 2012, Katie’s dad passed away.

Hollywood Life reported in June 2021 that Katie missed out on saying goodbye to her father.

While she was on The Bachelor, he suffered from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). ALS is a terminal illness, so it’s likely that this is the reason for Katie’s father’s passing.

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston was born and raised in Washington, but very little is known about her upbringing and family. The only thing she does seem to have talked about on-screen is the loss of her father.

One person tweeted: “Katie’s dad sounds like he was an incredible person. #TheBachelorette“.

Twitter reacts to The Bachelorette episode 2

Twenty-seven-year-old marketing sales representative Greg shared his story of loss with Katie during the episode that aired on June 14th which had viewers in tears.

Many people took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the couple’s moment: “Katie being hesitant to open up and Greg saying he also lost his dad. Like ope there goes my heart it’s ripped out. #TheBachelorette“

Another tweeted: “ok at first when Katie brought her dad up during the day I was like “why is Greg so bad at consoling her?” And now I understand b/c he has the same trauma and it’s hard to express and comfort others and I totally get it #TheBachelorette“.

me: greg keeps saying he understands that katie’s been through WHY WONT HE ELABORATE

greg: *elaborates during the evening portion of the date and opens up about his own dad passing away*

me:

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1DFqlkFctc — JOANNA (@Jobazzle) June 15, 2021

