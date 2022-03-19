South African footballer Kayleigh Schwark says the "gym is her playground"













Young Famous and African gives Netflix viewers a glimpse into the luxurious lives of some of Africa’s most successful A-Listers. Musicians, social media influencers, designers and media stars are the focus of the Johannesburg-based real-life soap opera.

Right from the word ‘go’, it’s clear to see that the cast of Young, Famous and African are living their best lives – private jets, helicopters, supercars and designer clothes are just the norm. The show’s cast hails from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa. So, let’s find out more about Kayleigh Schwark’s ethnicity.

Who is Kayleigh Schwark?

Kayleigh Schwark is a reality TV star who appears as a cast member on 2022 Netflix series Young, Famous and African.

Kayleigh is in a relationship with Naked DJ AKA Quinton Masina and they’ve been together for a year and a half.

She’s 28 years old and Quinton is 40. Speaking of the age gap, Kayleigh said during episode 1: “The biggest gap I’ve ever had in any relationship“.

Kayleigh Schwark’s ethnicity explored

Kayleigh Schwark hails from South Africa. She includes a South African flag in her Instagram bio and she also writes on Facebook that her hometown is Midrand, Gauteng.

The Netflix star doesn’t appear to post many family-related photos to Instagram, but she does list her sister on Facebook as a woman named Tracey Lee Julius.

When it comes to family, Quinton has a son from a previous marriage, and as it stands, Kayleigh isn’t sure if she wants kids.

Kayleigh is a professional footballer

As well as being the girlfriend of a radio presenter, producer and DJ, Kayleigh has carved out her own career path in life.

She’s a fitness enthusiast and plays semi-professional football.

Kayleigh often takes to Instagram to post videos and photos of her playing football and showing off her impressive physique. Judging by her Instagram highlights, Kayleigh has partnered with big sports brands in the past such as Ellesse.

Kayleigh also writes in her Instagram bio that the gym is her “playground“, so her being a ‘gym bunny’ is probably an understatement. The 28-year-old shows off her hard work in the gym by posing in swimwear and gym wear on the ‘gram.

