Kaz Crossley "slinged" Theo Campbell - Love Island stars break up after Valentine's Day 2020

Since former Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell got together, they’ve been pretty full-on with their PDA. Snaps of their boxing training sessions and romantic getaways have been blasted all over Instagram, making Kaz and Theo look like the happiest couple on earth.

So when news of their split emerged this week, it left many fans scratching their heads.

We’ve taken to Instagram to find out what’s gone down between the pair and taken a look back over their relationship.

Kaz and Josh splits from Josh Denzel

Kaz found fame appearing on Love Island season 4 (2018) where she also found romance with Josh Denzel. But just six months after meeting in the Casa Amor villa, Kaz and Josh sadly called time on their relationship in January 2019.

With newfound fame and a crazy new life in the limelight, the pair most likely stepped away from the relationship due to conflicting schedules, with Kaz working on multiple clothing lines and Josh’s flourishing career as a presenter.

Confirming the sad news to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, Kaz said of the split:

Sometimes things don’t go they way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again.

Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell

In March 2019, news that Kaz had started dating 2017 Islander Theo Campbell (the athlete who tried to woo Tyla Carr in season 3).

The pair sparked romance rumours after they uploaded multiple photos together while on holiday at a muay thai fitness resort in Thailand. The posts saw the couple looking happy and carefree as they posed in front of the sunset, as well as enjoying a hike together to the tallest point in Thailand.

Josh Denzel seemed less than pleased that Kaz decided to move on quickly after they parted ways.

Commenting on an Instagram post which said ‘Girls that move on before it’s been 3 years after a break up’, Josh was quick to jokingly (or not so jokingly) mention how Kaz had moved on extremely fast after their relationship ended.

Josh commented “Three years? How about three weeks?!”… So we don’t take it things are amicable between the two.

Theo hints at Kaz Crossley breakup

Theo was recently interviewed on FUBAR Radio and asked how his relationship was going with Kaz.

He told host Stephen Leng and special co-host First Dates’ Cici Coleman: “I don’t wanna say too much but I’m gonna say, people these days and love these days, it’s confusing. It’s a tricky hard world.”

Theo continued: “I feel like with us, I kinda gave it my everything and it feels a bit under-appreciated. It’s a bit crazy at the moment.”

When Stephen and Cici pressed Theo on whether or not he and Kaz were together, or if they were on a break, Theo hinted that Kaz had left him. Theo said: “What’s the right way to say it? I got slinged! I don’t know what to call it.”

He no longer followers Kaz on Instagram, although she still follows him. Clearly, Theo is not very happy with her right now!

Both made a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram in reference to one another, so if they have split, it must have happened within the past two weeks.