Love Island: Where are Kaz's wigs from? Twitter is obsessed with her hairstyles!











Love Island always casts its contestants as if they’ve been plucked straight off the runway. The 2021 series is no different as the beach bodies are out, show-stopping bikinis are on and the evening-wear is out in full force.

The season 7 Love Islanders have got Twitter asking after their fashion choices, plastic surgery rumours, hairstyles and much more. So, let’s take a look at where Kaz’s wigs are from and why people are obsessed with her hair in 2021!

Screenshot: Kaz Kamwi Love Island – ITV Press

Love Island: Where are Kaz’s wigs from?

Judging by Kaz’s Instagram page, she gets her wigs from a company called DVH Extensions.

As per the DVH Extensions website, there’s a huge range of different hair solutions available.

Just some of the services that DVH offers include tape-in extensions, clip-ins, ponytails, wig sizing, ready-made wigs, full lace wigs, glueless wigs, 3D lashes and more!

Love Island: Has AJ had plastic surgery? Rumours about age explored

Kaz has a wig named after her!

Kaz often takes to the ‘gram to share the brand she uses for her hair.

DVH Salon and the fashion influencer obviously have enough of a relationship that Kaz actually has a wig named after her!

She took to Instagram on February 23rd to share a video of herself unboxing the gorgeous glue-less ‘Kaz’ wig.

Big Brother & Love Island Season Premieres Preview BridTV 3273 Big Brother & Love Island Season Premieres Preview https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fEt6U0c3AZ8/hqdefault.jpg 821235 821235 center 22403

Twitter is loving Kaz’s hair

Twitter is the place to be as Love Island airs. Many fans of the show Tweet along their thoughts as the episodes play out and things can get pretty heated online, especially when it comes to recoupling!

On a positive note, many Love Island viewers have been Tweeting about how much they love Kaz’s hair! One person wrote: “One thing about Kaz? She’s gonna give you a fantastic hair day. All the wigs have been looking swit, well done girl“.

Another said: “Kaz is doing well because day 4 my wig would be permanently packed away and my full face makeup would be brows and gloss“.

Others Tweeted: “Kaz’s wig game 10/10” and “Kaz’s wigs look impeccable“.

More fans also wanted to know where Kaz gets her wigs from: “Kaz’s two wigs on last nights episodes someone plug me please“.

See Also: Teddy Soares’ height, age and modelling career explored!

Kaz’s wig 😍😍 loose water wave look is so lush on holiday! #LoveIsland — morz (@keshiro_) July 13, 2021

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY NIGHT EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK