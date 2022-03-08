Keep up with Star from Black Ink Crew Compton on Instagram













Star Divine, A.K.A West Coast Barbie is bringing all the drama on the latest season of Black Ink Crew Compton.

Black Ink Crew Compton follows the lives of the new team at Black Ink over on the West Coast. The shop was brought together by Danny Kilpatrick, who gathered the talented artists to work in Compton’s first-ever tattoo shop.

The show certainly isn’t short of drama, as viewers get to enjoy all the chaos between the artists. Star Divine is amongst the cast of the VH1 show, and Reality Titbit has caught up with her on Instagram and explored what viewers think of her so far.

What is Star Divine’s Instagram?

Star has a huge following over on her Instagram (@stardivine). With 272k followers and 275 posts, she sure knows how to keep her fans entertained.

Her account is full of her latest selfies updates on her hectic life. On her Instagram, she calls herself the “West Coast Barbie” and promotes her hair extensions and sunglasses companies.

Although she’s new to the show, Star is extremely loyal to VH1 and only follows @blackinkcrew on Instagram (not even her own business accounts!)

Star Divine on Black Ink Crew

Star is new to the cast of Black Ink Crew, and she joined VH1 for season 2 in February 2022. During her introduction clip for the show, she told viewers that she owned her first tattoo shop at 16 years old, and she has “probably dated your favourite ballplayers”

Star explained that as a manager she is very tough, however, she has a “loving heart” and will get the job done by any means necessary.

During last night’s episode, we saw Star lose her cool. Tim called out the VH1 star for not turning up to work, to which Star responded that “she’s never one to play with”. The conversation got extremely explosive, resulting in Star throwing her drink at Tim.

Viewers are loving Star so far

Black Ink Crew fans have taken to social media to share their love for newbie Star, as it seems she is truly living up to her name.

Some viewers are happy that she is sticking up for herself against Tim, as one tweeted: “Oh hell yes I am ready for Star to tell Tim OFF! I can’t stand him being so rude to everyone this season”. Another said: “I love Star. She reminds me of old Sky. This is going to be great”.

#BlackInkCompton wait Star owned a tattoo shop at 16??? Did i hear that right? #BlackInkCrew — Ryan (@MrKingCoop) February 22, 2022

