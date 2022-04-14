When does The Kardashians episode 2 drop on Disney+?













Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian rose to fame in 2007 when they appeared on a reality show which was one of the first of its kind. Their younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie were just 12 and 10 years old when they became a part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

KUWTK ran for an impressive 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021. Many Kardashian-Jenner fans were disappointed that the series was coming to a close in 2021 but Kris, Kim, Kourtney and the rest of the crew have let the cameras in once again and the family has a brand new show on Hulu in 2022. So, let’s take a look at when The Kardashians episode 2 will air on Disney+…

The Kardashians drops on Disney+

The moment all Kardashians fans had been waiting for finally arrived on April 14th as episode 1 of the family’s new season dropped on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Kardashians is the much-anticipated new release from the famous family that is set to follow them all in their current lives.

Kourtney and Travis are expanding their family and embark on an IVF journey, Kim is crying over a potential sex tape leak, Khloe is co-parenting with Tristan and Kris and Corey appear to still be going strong. Kylie Jenner is also pregnant with baby number two and Kendall is set to appear in the show, too.

Keeping up with the Kardashians: When is episode 2 on Disney+?

The Kardashians episode 1 dropped on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, April 14th.

Episode 2 will be released on Thursday, April 21st and episodes will come out each Thursday after that.

The Kardashians season 1 is made up of 10 episodes in total and the show’s finale is set to air on June 16th, 2022.

How to watch The Kardashians

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on E! Entertainment and seasons of the show are available to watch on streaming services such as Hayu, NOW TV and more, the family’s new show is only available to watch on Hulu and Disney+.

UK viewers can stream the show on Disney+ and US fans can watch The Kardashians on Hulu.

A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 per month and a Hulu subscription will set you back $6.99 per month.

Alternatively, if viewing from a different country, a VPN tool, such as Nord VPN, can be used to stream the show and access one of the streaming services that way.

