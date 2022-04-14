











The Kardashian-Jenners are often recognised as the OG’s of reality TV and it’s a pretty well-earned title for the family as they were the stars of E! Entertainment’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians for a whopping 20 seasons. The Kardashians first appeared on TV back in 2007 and since then, they’ve become globally recognised celebrities.

For any KUWTK fans, 2021 was a tough year, the idea of Keeping Up with the Kardashians coming to an end was something that no fan wanted to believe, but through teary eyes, matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, confirmed everyone’s worst fears when she said that she show was filming its final season. However, a cheeky little twist of fate sees Khloe, Kris and the rest of the gang back on our screens in 2022. The show is set to air on Disney+ for UK viewers, so let’s find out more about how many episodes we can expect of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians are back in 2022

Cue beaming smiles across the world on all Kardashians fans’ faces as The Kardashians is a brand new show in 2022.

Just when we thought that the show had wrapped up for good, the family whacked out the cameras once again and has given us The Kardashians which is available to watch on Hulu in the USA and Disney+.

The Kardashians premieres on April 14th and features all the family members from KUWTK.

How many episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are on Disney+?

While seasons of KUWTK were usually made up of around 15 episodes, The Kardashians season 1 is set to be made up of 10 episodes.

Following the show’s premiere on April 14th, The Kardashians will air each Thursday on Disney+.

As per Capital FM, the show’s finale will air on June 16th, 2022.

The Kardashians season 2 is also set to be up of 10 episodes, too.

Other ways to watch The Kardashians

UK viewers can get their Kardashians fix via Disney+ which costs £7.99 per month for a subscription.

However, if you’re watching The Kardashians from the USA, Hulu is the streaming service to subscribe to.

By using a VPN tool, such as Nord VPN, anyone can watch the show from anywhere in the world.

All kinds of drama can be expected from The Kardashians season 1 including Kim Kardashian having a sex tape scare, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, Kourtney and Travis’ IVF journey and much more.

Anyone wanting to relive old episodes of KUWTK can do so on streaming services such as Hayu, too.

