Keeping Up with the Kardashians: No Christmas Special again for 2019?

Season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired from September 8th 2019.

Episode 1, Birthdays and Bad News Part 1, continued where we left off in season 16 and saw Khloe Kardashian’s struggle in co-parenting with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians gives fans an insight into the real lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, from birthdays to holidays and more!

There’s a KUWTK shaped hole in our lives this festive season. So, why isn’t there a Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas Special in 2019?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas Special 2019

By the looks of things, there’s no Christmas Special for KUWTK in 2019.

Seasons 15, 16 and 17 haven’t featured a festive episode. The last festive Christmas Special aired at the end of season 14.

Episode 20, ‘A Very Kardashian Holiday’, aired in 2017 and since then, there’s not been any more festive fun.

Has KUWTK finished for 2019?

Yes. The final episode of season 17 aired before Christmas on Sunday, December 15th 2019.

The final episode saw the Kardashian-Jenners head to Wyoming for some much-needed family bonding.

Season 17 was made up of 12 episodes which are all available to watch via streaming service Hayu.

Will there be a Christmas special in 2020?

It’s likely that a new series of KUWTK will air in the Spring of 2020. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon in September 2019, Kim Kardashian said: “We’re filming 18 now.”

The Kardashians make everything they can out of every holiday in the year. Halloween, Easter, you name it, they’re throwing parties and dressing up like no one else.

Normally, viewers can expect to see a lot of what the sisters post to Instagram in their upcoming series.

From the looks of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, she and her family dressed up to the nines for Christmas 2019, so perhaps the festivities will feature during season 18. However, this is currently unconfirmed.

See the Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas looks here.

