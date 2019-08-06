Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the last two years has become something of an obsession for fans all over the world.

Drama constantly surrounds the family and quite frankly it’s got us hooked. The Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson saga looks to continue into 2019 and we need to see what’s going down.

The whole family are likely to return for another series despite rumours that it’s the end of the road for KUWTK, but let’s be real, who’s really going to cancel a show this exciting?

Each season seems to get better and better with KUWTK. And snippets of the new series have finally emerged.

We took a look at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 trailer to find out what’s in store in 2019!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 trailer

From the quick excerpt that is the season 17 trailer, drama is definitely on the cards for the Kardashians in 2019.

It looks like Tristan Thompson could be at the centre of all the agg again – for the third series running!

Khloe is far from happy as it looks as though a party she’s planned isn’t going to go plan.

More snippets of season 17 are available to watch via the KUWTK YouTube channel.

What happens in Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17?

As well as Khloe’s ongoing drama, Kourtney and Kim clash over Penelope and North’s joint birthday party.

Kylie and Khloe have a heart to heart about the Jordyn woods scandal which played out in season 16. Kylie explains how she’s adjusting to life without her best friend and said that everything happens for a reason.

On top of all that emotional stuff, there’s a crazy girls trip to Turks and Caicos, where Khloe and Malika can be seen forcing feeding Kourtney tequila.

And, there are even rumours circulating that Scott Disick could have been headed to prison in season 17!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17: Cast

The KUWTK cast is likely to remain the same as always for season 17.

Khloe Kardashian is likely to be at the heart of the show for a second series in a row. Kylie, Kourtney and Kim will also feature in the show along with everyone’s favourite momager, Kris Jenner.

Kendall Jenner will also make an appearance, but as always, Kenny isn’t the main spectacle of KUWTK.

Lastly, the ladies’ other halves will surely feature in season 17 including Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, Kanye West and maybe even Tristan Thompson…

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE.

WATCH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 17 ON E! ENTERTAINMENT FROM SEPTEMBER 8TH 2019.