Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Kardashians have become something of icons in 2019 with the youngest of the family making it onto the front cover of Forbes magazine as the ‘youngest-ever self-made billionaire’.

The family pretty much redefine the term ‘curvacious’ with their hourglass figures. And they could actually redefine reality TV itself as they branch off into other business ventures and careers.

Kim Kardashian has expressed aspirations of wanting to shed herself of the Kim K persona and branch off into the legal sector. But we’re sure she’ll continue filming for KUWTK as well as all her other endeavours.

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn’t just made up of women and what would it be without Scott Disick, Kanye West and Corey Gamble joining the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 UK air date!

SEE ALSO: Where to buy the bomber jacket from Keeping up with the Kardashians season 16 episode 11

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17: UK air date

The Kardashians have been on our TV screens for over ten years now.

Questioning whether they’ll return for a seventeenth series seems silly but according to the Business Times, “the family only has a three-year contract with the network, and it will end at the end of the year”.

We’ll have to wait and see whether season 17 is officially going to be renewed or if the show will cease to continue.

Of course, we’re banking on the Kardashians coming back with more entertainment but you never know!

If series 17 does go ahead we can expect the show to air from Autumn 2019, around September, October time.

Where to watch KUWTK season 17 in the UK

If you’re lucky enough to have cable or satellite TV installed at home then it’s pretty easy to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

You’ll need the E! Entertainment channel to watch KUWTK which is likely to continue to air on Sundays.

Sky TV users can head over to channel 123 and for Virgin Media customers, it’s 156.

The show will most probably air at the usual time of 9 pm weekly. However, as you’re watching from the UK, remember, we’re always a week behind the USA on KUWTK episodes!

Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 without TV

If you’re not paying for a subscription to Sky TV or Virgin media, then don’t fret because you can still watch KUWTK!

Subscribe monthly to watch the show via Hayu, Now TV or Amazon and you can watch at the same time as the US.

Hayu is currently offering a one-month free trial and, after that, it costs £4.99 a month.

Alternatively, if you opt for Now TV or Amazon you can purchase a pass for just £3.99 per month.

With both of these options, you’ll gain access not only to brand new Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but to over 200 reality TV shows as well.

Who knows what’s in store in Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17? Given the drama of season 16, it’s bound to be interesting and we can’t wait to find out!

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE.

CATCH UP WITH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 16 ON THE HAYU PLAYER.