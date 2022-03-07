Kelsie Dolin’s American Idol audition had Lionel Richie in tears













In 2022, American Idol is onto its 20th season and even after 20 years of auditions, there are tonnes of talented singers still walking through the American Idol doors. The judges certainly have their work cut out during season 20 as people from all over the USA are giving it their all to become the next American Idol.

In a bid to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert, the auditionees are giving the judges the best vocals they can in the audition stages. The second episode of auditions aired on March 6th, 2022 and during the episode, viewers got to meet Kelsie Dolin. So, let’s find out more about Kelsie from American Idol…

Get to know Kelsie Dolin

Kelsie Dolin is 18 years old and she comes from Boone County, West Virginia.

She was raised by her grandparents but sadly lost her grandmother last September. Kelsie said: “She had a lot of heart problems and got Covid and couldn’t fight it all.”

Kelsie added that her grandmother was the type of person to “push her to do things” and said that she “tried to get her to sing in church a couple of times“.

Kelsie’s American Idol audition

The day of Kelsie’s American Idol audition came around and she admitted that she’s “very shy” and wasn’t keen on stepping outside of her comfort zone.

Despite the audition being nerve-wracking for Kelsie, she said that she was doing it for her grandmother and wanted to make her proud.

The judges were excited to hear Kelsie sing and she opted for Kelly Clarkson’s Piece By Piece and Adele’s When We Were Young as her audition songs.

Kelsie got a standing ovation from Katy Perry and Luke Bryan said: “You have this pure, beautiful voice.“

The 18-year-old also had Lionel Richie in tears and the judges decided to send her to Hollywood.

Is the American Idol star on Instagram

Kelsie managed to move Lionel Richie to tears and judging by viewers’ tweets, he wasn’t the only one crying during her audition.

Judging by viewers’ tweets, Kelise already has fans. She has over 6.8K followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @officialkelsiedolin.

Kelsie often shares photos of herself, her sister and her pets on the ‘gram and her following is set to skyrocket now that she’s appearing on American Idol.

