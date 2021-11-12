Get to know Kendal Darnell from The Challenge All Stars season 2











The Challenge All Stars 2 is described in its trailer as being the final fight to “get things right“. The MTV show is officially set to launch on November 11th 2021! The cast members have been confirmed and include the likes of Melinda Collins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper and more.

Kendal Darnell is also a confirmed cast member on The Challenge All Stars in 2021, so let’s find out more about the lady who says that she’s an “MTV Sweetheart“.

Who is Kendal Darnell?

The Challenge star Kendal Darnell first appeared on the show back in 2002 on Road Rules: Campus Crawl, before later winning 2004 show The Inferno.

Kendal is a nurse and a mother as well as being a reality star. She writes on her Instagram bio that she’s also a “Pokemon Trainer, Hiker, EDS Zebra” and a “Lover of Coffee, Travel, Yoga, Food, Outdoors“.

The MTV star also includes a link in her bio to information about her skin condition called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Does Kendal have a husband?

Yes, Kendal is married. Her husband sometimes features on her Instagram feed, along with her three sons.

It’s unclear exactly when Kendall got married but we can gather that it wasn’t recent.

She was interviewed by Formation Production in 2019 and spoke of being married: “As far as wife life, I tried to fit the mold for a long time but recently realized there isn’t one. My husband is such a good sport with all of my crazy ideas.. you’ll see soon enough the trouble I get him into.”

Meet Kendal on Instagram

Judging by Kendal’s account, she’s been taking to the ‘gram for many years. The MTV star is clearly a fan of Insta, uploading all kinds of photos from family holiday snaps to Halloween pics.

She and her husband, friends, family and pets all feature on the ‘gram. She often posts updates to do with her The Challenge appearances and also sometimes gives her followers a throwback or a heartfelt post about things close to her. In April 2021, Kendal paid tribute to her late father who passed away in 1992 on her IG page. Find Kendal @kendalsheppard where she has 15k followers.

