Does Kenneth from 90 Day Fiancé have an ex-wife? His family explored











90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 is airing in 2021. The spin-off show follows the journeys of couples who have met online and want to make their relationships work even though they live miles away from each other. The Other Way spin-off show sees the US-based member of the couple head to their partner’s country.

Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier first appeared on the TLC show back in 2020. Today, they’re still going strong. They got married and now, they’re considering expanding their family in 2021. So, let’s find out more about whether Kenneth from 90 Day Fiancé has an ex-wife…

Kenneth and Armando on 90 Day Fiancé

Kenneth and Armando first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé back in 2020 during season 2 of The Other Way.

While Kenny lived in Florida and Armando in Mexico, the pair have made their relationship work following Kenny’s move to Mexico.

Kenny left his family in Florida and moved in with Armando and Armando’s daughter, Hanna.

Does Kenneth from 90 Day Fiancé have an ex-wife?

No, Kenneth from 90 Day Fiancé doesn’t have an ex-wife.

Although he has four children, a son named Bricen who’s 26 and triplets Cassidy, Taylor and Madison who are 23, and two grandchildren, Kenny wasn’t ever married to a woman.

Speaking on the TLC show, Kenny said: “Back in the eighties and early nineties, gay men weren’t having children. You had to be married, so nothing was going to stop me. A friend of mine offered to have a child for me so we had to fake being married and no, I didn’t ‘tap’ that. It was all medical.“

How did Kenny have his children?

Although Kenny and his friend faked being a married couple to have kids, he opted for IVF to start his family. It’s unclear whether Kenny and his friend were technically married, but his kid’s mother’s identity doesn’t appear to have been revealed by Kenny.

Kenny’s four children were born via IVF and raised by him. At the time of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 2, Kenny lived with Madison and Cooper. But the rest of his children had moved out.

Kenny has always been very vocal about how much he loves his children. He said: “I always wanted to be a father, it was my main goal in life. When I had Bricen, you made my dream come true.”

