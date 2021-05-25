The Voice: Get to know Kenzie Wheeler - IG to age of the NBC show finalist











Kenzie Wheeler is a finalist on NBC’s The Voice 2021. The country singer has blown the judges away with his renditions of George Jones’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today“, Brooks & Dunn’s “Red Dirt Road” and more. Let’s find out more about Florida-born Kenzie.

The Voice season 20 grand finale airs over May 24th and 25th 2021. Judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas all have acts in the final. If Twitter is anything to go by, Kelly’s act, Kenzie Wheeler, has been impressing The Voice viewers every week.

Screenshot: Kenzie Wheeler’s Four-Chair Turn Performance: “Don’t Close Your Eyes” – Voice Blind Auditions 2021

The Voice: Who is Kenzie Wheeler?

Listening to Kenzie Wheeler, some could assume that he’s a wise, old country singer. But, Kenzie is just 22 years old and has a rich singing voice beyond his years.

Kenzie was born and raised in Dover, Florida. He started to sing as a child but didn’t take it seriously until he was in high school as per his NBC bio.

After winning local karaoke competitions, Kenzie began performing at gigs and even opened for country singers Charlie Daniels and Craig Campbell.

Read More: The Voice instant save 2021 explored – Who was saved?

NBC: Kenzie’s singing career

Kenzie’s country singing voice is enough to hold most people’s attention, but the 22-year-old has also made some style choices to ensure that he’s truly unforgettable. Kenzie dons a mullet and said that his dad said he could make it his trademark.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals | Official Trailer

Kenzie’s coach Kelly Clarkson fell in love with his voice during the blind audition on The Voice season 20. Speaking to The Buzz, Kenzie said that Blake was his first choice but he was blocked from choosing Kenzie. Thankfully, Kelly was Kenzie’s second choice of coach.

The singer released his first album in 2018. He’ll likely release another album following The Voice 2021. Kenzie has a YouTube channel with over 3k subscribers where he uploads his songs.

Is Kenzie Wheeler on Instagram?

Yes, Kenzie is on Instagram under the handle @kenziewheelermusic with around 21k followers.

He also has Twitter @KenzieWheeler and TikTok @kenziewheelermusic.

Kenzie’s Instagram is filled with photos of himself spending time with his family, welcoming his new niece to the world, enjoying hobbies such as fishing and much more!

The country singer also keeps his fans up-to-date by uploading videos of himself singing, of course.

See Also: How to use the Voice USA app – vote for your favourite!

WATCH THE VOICE USA TWO PART FINALE FROM MAY 24TH 2021 ON NBC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK