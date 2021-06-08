What happened to Kerry McReynolds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Charter guest from season 1











Kerry McReynolds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht was a stand-out charter guest. Let’s take a look at what happened to her and what her story was…

On TV shows such as Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, there are some charter guests who make a name for themselves for all the wrong reasons, but Kerry McReynolds was a guest from season 1 that touched the hearts of both the crew on board and viewers at home.

Screenshot: Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Bravo

Who was Kerry from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Kerry McReynolds was a charter guest during Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 1.

The guest left a lasting impression on the Parsifal III crew as she revealed during her trip that she was battled stage four cancer.

Cast member Jenna MacGillivray was speaking to guests Kerry and Mark about her job and said: “I could die tomorrow, this is what I’m doing“.

Kerry then replied: “100%, dude, I have stage four cancer, so I’m like listen, do it now“.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jenna and Kerry

Jenna MacGillivray was particularly touched by Kerry’s story. Jenna said: “Considering Kerry’s health condition her attitude is so positive, that takes so much strength”.

Jenna’s dad died of cancer over four years ago and she reflected during the episode: “I think that sadly once we’re gone, your memory fades pretty quickly and I don’t want to think so much about what I’m going to leave, I want to think about what’ll do while I’m here“.

She wanted to ensure that Kerry had the best trip possible.

Kerry McReynolds: 2021 update

Many fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht have asked for updates on Kerry.

In 2020, Bravo shared an update that stated that she was “still hanging in there“.

A GoFundMe page was launched in May 2020, however, it doesn’t look as though have been any donations for 10 months.

It’s unclear whether Kerry is still fighting cancer, however, her GoFundMe page is still active.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star was an inspiration to many as she exuded positivity while battling a terminal illness. Kerry is sure to go down in the history books as one of Below Deck’s favourite charter guests.

