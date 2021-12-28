Meet the cast of Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship season 10











Food Network is the go-to channel when it comes to festive shows. From the Christmas Cookie Challenge to the Holiday Baking Championship, there’s no end of entertainment this Christmastime. Food Network often airs all-kinds of competitions and in 2021, Kids Baking Championship is back.

There’s nothing more festive than a bit of baking, and there’s a new batch of talented youngsters ready to take the crown in the Kids Baking Championship season 10. So, without further adieu, let’s find out more about the cast.

Meet the cast of Kids Baking Championship season 10

The Kids Baking Championship season 10 sees the following 12 young bakers competing:

Nadya Alborz, 10 — Knoxville

Joseph Bostick, 10 — San Diego

Lucia Calonge, 10 — Cincinnati

Santiago Corso, 11 — Huntington Beach

Caroline Gross, 10 — York, PA

Summer Haque, 10 — Yorba Linda, CA

Ellora Martinez, 9 — Yorba Linda, CA

Sarah Patel, 10 — Knoxville

Riya Shah, 11 — Fort Myers

Finley Sheers, 9 — McLean, VA

Benjamin Steinhauser, 8 — Hillsborough, NJ

Ava-Leigh Wright, 10 — Atlanta

The kids hail from all over the USA and they’re the youngest group of bakers to ever appear on the Food Network show.

Who are the Food Network show’s judges?

The Kids Baking Championship will most likely be hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman in season 10.

Valerie is an actress, author and chef who has been hosting the show since it first began in 2015.

Baker Duff Goldman is also a judge on the series. Duff is best known for being the owner of Charm City Cakes, as well as his cookbooks and his appearances on TV shows such as Buddy vs. Duff.

What is the prize on the Kids Baking Championship?

The contestants on Kids Baking Championship are judged on their presentation, taste, and creativity skills.

Whoever wins the Food Network show bags themselves the title of ‘Kids Baking Champion’ and a prize of $25,000.

It’s safe to say that the $25k will be well-earned by the winner. Previous seasons of the competition have seen the kids take on the challenge of creating sweet dishes that look like savoury food, as well as technically difficult baking challenges such as making macarons.

