Killer Camp: Meet the presenter of ITV's new terrifying show!

Killer Camp is a brand new reality TV series to ITV in 2019. The horror-themed game show airs nightly from Sunday, October 27th.

Kicking off at 9 pm on ITV2, 11 unsuspecting contestants will enter Camp Pleasant – or, so they think…

In a dark twist, it turns out that there’s a murderer among the cast and it’s up to the ones that can stay alive to work out who the killer is. The finale of the show will air on the scariest night of the year – Halloween!

So, who is the Killer Camp presenter?

Meet the Killer Camp presenter

ITV’s new horror reality show, Killer Camp, is presented by comedian Bobby Mair.

Bobby, 33, was born in Toronto, Canada and now lives in London.

The stand-up comedian was adopted into a “dysfunctional family” and is cousins with Justin Beiber according to Comedy.co.uk. He often uses his life struggles as material for his comedy shows.

Does Bobby have a girlfriend?

Yes! Bobby has more than a girlfriend. He and fellow comedian Harriet Kemsley have been married since 2017.

Their wedding was the basis of Bobby & Harriet Get Married, their own reality TV show which can be viewed via Comedy Central on-demand.

Before getting married in 2017, the pair had their fair share of issues as a couple including Bobby’s infidelity in 2015. But rather than letting it get the better of their relationship, Bobby and Harriet turned their troubles into material for their stand-up shows.

What is Bobby’s role on Killer Camp?

It turns out that Bobby was more than just a presenter on the show.

Speaking to ITV he said: “Being a presenter, Camp Counsellor and facilitator of murder is the job I was born to do! I really hope ITV2 viewers have as much fun watching this show as much as I had getting to make it.”

Bobby can be seen in the show’s trailer saying: “Hello Campers, I’ve got a bit of bad news. One of you is the killer. Your job is finding the killer.”

