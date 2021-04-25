Kim Kardashian's Armenian Genocide post explained: KUWTK star thanks Joe Biden











Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter on April 24th 2021 to share a post about the Armenian Genocide. Here’s a look at what her post means and how Joe Biden is involved.

Anyone who has watched Keeping Up with The Kardashians over the years will know that Kim Kardashian has taken trips to Armenia to raise awareness around the Armenian Genocide. Kim’s sisters, their children and Kanye West have accompanied Kim on various trips.

KUWTK season 10 episode 14 saw the family take a trip to Armenia. Now, season 20 is here and some groundbreaking moves have been made in regard to recognising the Genocide.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian’s Armenian Genocide post

On April 24th 2021, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter and Instagram to share a post thanking US president Joe Biden for recognising the Genocide.

For many years, the Armenian Genocide hasn’t been recognised as such. Now, 106 years since the beginning of the mass killings, Joe Biden used the term “genocide” to give recognition to the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed between 1915 and 1923.

Kim’s post read: “…today the Armenian people received the recognition we have all been hoping and praying for…“.

New Lives in the Wild: Jake Williams hopes to marry a Kardashian!

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Kim Kardashian’s ethnicity

Kim Kardashian is Armenian-American.

Her mother, Kris, was born in San Diego and is of Dutch, English, Irish, German and Scottish descent.

Kim’s siblings, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob share the same parents as her and are all Armenian-American.

Khloe Kardashian also shared an Instagram story on April 24th – Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Her post included a statement thanking Joe Biden as well as photos of her previous visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in the capital, Yerevan.

Screenshot: Khloe Kardashian IG story

Who was Robert Kardashian?

Robert Kardashian is the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian. Kendall and Kylie Jenner have a different father, Caitlyn Jenner.

Robert was a third-generation Armenian-American. His parents were Arthur and Helen Kardashian. Born in Los Angeles, California in 1944, Robert went on to marry the Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, in 1978.

Robert Kardashian famously worked on the OJ Simpson case as an attorney. He sadly passed away from oesophagal cancer in 2003. His children often take to social media to share remembrance posts on special occasions such as his birthday.

Read More: What happened with Kim K’s Kimono brand name?

WATCH ALL SEASONS OF KUWTK ON HAYU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK