HGTV: Who is Kim Wolfe and what's her net worth?













HGTV’s new show ‘Why the heck did I buy this house’ has Kim Wolfe as the host and she has already managed to excite the viewers with her ideas.

Over the years, HGTV has managed to understand how to keep their viewers happy and the channel has done that once again by bringing ‘Why the heck did I buy this house’ to their television screens.

Kim, who is known for her Survivor skills, has shown a different side to the viewers as she helps transform the house that they had purchased.

Who is Kim Wolfe?

Kim, who is the winner of the hit show Survivor, has been a known face in the television industry. Apart from being showing off her competitive side on the show, Kim is a self-taught designer. The reality star realized she really liked renovating when she and her husband bought their first house.

At the same time, Kim has managed to bring her love for travel into designing as well. Speaking to HGTV, Kim revealed how nature plays a huge role in her design tactics. She said: “You’ll find some version of an animal in almost any room I’ve ever touched, whether it’s the pattern of the hide or a brass monkey or whatever. I just think animals are so cool.”

The HGTV show has helped Kim bring out the best in her while also pushing her to reimage art and homes.

What is the reality star’s net worth?

As per Celebsagewiki, Kim has an estimated net worth of $5 million. A large portion n of her net worth comes as being the winner of Survivor. Meanwhile, her deal with HGTV would have also helped the reality star increase her net worth.

Speaking about switching from Survivor to HGTV, she said: “For both shows, I had to learn how to read people and figure out who they really are. I had to quickly kind of come in and assess the family, assess what their needs are, and try to figure out what’s going to absolutely blow them away.”

At the same time, Kim admitted she loves to help people out by transforming their houses. She said: “That’s the part I really enjoyed — getting to go in and kind of try to read people, read their mail, figure out what they love, figure out what makes them tick and then give them the best version of themselves with this house.”

How many episodes are there in the show?

In total, the show is going to have seven episodes. This does not come as a surprise as HGTV often brings fewer episodes for new shows.

Given that Kim’s show is already performing well and has managed to gain a large audience of its own, we can expect the show to be renewed for another season. However, as of now, no confirmation has been made.