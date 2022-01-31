Get to know Kimberly Menzies’ son Jamal from 90 Day Fiancé











90 Day Fiancé has been airing on TLC since 2014 and many couples have had failure and success in their relationships over the years. In 2022, a brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days kicked off and there are many new, and some returning, faces in season 5.

Usman Umar first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days with his ex Lisa Hamme. Now, the music star is back in 2022 with a new “potential girlfriend” Kimberly Menzies. Kim is desperate to get Usman to commit during her trip to Zanzibar in season 5, so let’s find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé star and her son.

Meet Kimberly from 90 Day Fiancé

Kimberly Menzies is 50 years old and she met 33-year-old Usman Umar, AKA Sojaboy, on the internet.

Usman is a musician and entertainer who hails from Nigeria. He has a following on Instagram of 225k @officialsojaboy and around 22k subscribers on YouTube.

Kim has over 22k followers on Instagram @itskimberly90.

Kim Menzies’ family explored

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 episode 1, Kimberly says: “I would lay down in the street and die for two people in my life and that’s my mother and my son, Jamal.“

Fifty-year-old Kim is the primary caregiver for her mother, Sally, and lives with her in San Diego, California.

Kim added that her 25-year-old son named Jamal is “amazing” and her “biggest accomplishment“.

She was with Jamal’s father for 20 years but the relationship ended due to Kim’s ex cheating.

Screenshot: 90 Day Fiancé Before The 90 Days season 5 Kimberly 90 Day Fiance son – Discovery+

Jamal Menzie’s career explored

Kimberly clearly loves her son and she FaceTime calls him during episode 1 as he doesn’t live in the same state as her.

As per Jamal’s LinkedIn page, he works in Richmond, Virginia as an “Operations Manager at CVS Health”.

He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2020 and went on to intern as a Research Analyst for Dominion Energy.

Jamal can be found on Instagram with around 4k followers @jdmzie.

