Kirby Jenner's real name could be the internet's best-kept secret - KUWTK

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is back in 2019 for a seventeenth series. The real OG’s of reality TV have been appearing on our screens since 2007.

Eight years of a reality TV show equals a whole lot of fame and the Kardashian-Jenners are certainly capable of creating hysteria across the world with fans in pretty much every country.

There are fans that follow their style, fans that buy their perfume and even fans who try to give them life advice on Twitter. But one Kardashian-Jenner fan like no other is Kirby Jenner.

So, what is Kirby Jenner’s real name? Surely he wasn’t assigned that name at birth.

Who is Kirby Jenner?

Kirby Jenner is a performance artist who has risen to fame by claiming to be Kendall Jenner’s ‘fraternal twin’.

Kirby takes to Instagram on the regular to photoshop himself into photos of Kendall as well as some of the other Jenner-Kardahisn family members.

The Kardashians are clearly a muse for a fair few parody-style accounts including another on Instagram –@norisblackbook.

Kirby Jenner’s real name

Kirby Jenner’s birth name is currently unconfirmed.

The performance artist’s claim to fame is ‘being the guy that’s pretending to be Kendall’s twin’ – and it looks like he’s not about to crush all our dreams and reveal his real identity any time soon.

Kirby Jenner may claim to be Kendall’s ‘secret twin’ but his actual name could be the internet’s best-kept secret!

Kirby is on Instagram as @kirbyjenner with 1.2 million followers in December 2019.

Kirby’s new show

Kendall Jenner has obviously taken to her ‘fraternal twin brother’ as she follows him back on Instagram.

And in 2019 she’s taken things a step further as Kendall and Kris Jenner are executive producers of Kirby’s very own reality show.

Kirby has done many interviews over the years on what it’s been like to be Kendall’s ‘secret twin’ covering everything from the games they used to play as kids to whether they follow the same skincare routine. Now, he has his own show, Kirby Jenner, which will premiere on mobile video platform Quibi in 2020.

