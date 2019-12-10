Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The festive season is officially here in 2019 and for anyone wanting to give their Christmas decorations more of a personal touch this year, Kirstie Allsopp is on-hand with her Channel 4 show, Handmade Christmas.

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas kicked off its 2019 series on Monday, November 25th. Get your scissors, aprons, glue guns and anything else you can find, at the ready as Kirstie is about to school us all in handmade crafts.

Here’s how to create Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas snowflake tree from episode 13…

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas: Make the snowflake tree

To make Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas snowflake tree you’ll require neat folds, sharp scissors and lots of paper.

Start with squares of paper. Fold the paper in half diagonally – bottom left to top right. Then fold again – diagonally bottom right to top left.

You should now have a folded paper triangle. Fold from one side about two-thirds of the way across and then repeat on the other.

Then grab your scissors, the first cut makes your snowflake edge. You can cut straight or cut zig zags or waves.

Then cut out any little ‘chinks’ in it. Making sure you don’t cut all the way across, just snip away and all will be revealed when you unfold.

If you’re creating a tree, you can sew the snowflakes together with fishing line. Lengths of these snowflakes can be threaded together and secured at the ends with tape.

The threaded snowflakes will attach to the main tree structure.

To make the main tree structure, make a large hoop for the base of the tree out of wire. The fishing line then runs up to a smaller hoop which hangs at the top of the tree from the ceiling. The fishing line runs straight between the two hoops at the top and bottom of the tree. It should roughly take an hour per foot of tree to create and attach the snowflakes.

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas on Twitter

Kirstie Allsopp is obviously very enthusiastic about handmaking things at Christmas, lots of viewers of the show wonder where anyone finds the time to craft.

Episode 13 prompted many viewers to take to Twitter: “Who has got the time to make all these things. I’ll just casually make my own cheese, my own bitters a tree made out of paper snowflakes as well as going to work and buying all the Christmas gifts.”

Another wrote: “Who makes any of this s**t??”

Only watched for 5 mins and already stressed 😩#kirstieshandmadechristmas pic.twitter.com/HC2voqLGml — Louise Vallance (@louise_vallance) December 10, 2019

Make the other crafts from episode 13: Resin trays

If you do have time to get crafting over the festive period then why not make some of the other beautiful decorations Kirstie featured on episode 13?

She also made a resin tray during the show which looked relatively straight-forward.

Kirstie said that the process was quick and easy. Firstly, buy a two-part resin which can be found online or in craft shops. The resin comes with a separate hardener which has to be mixed in equal parts.

Before mixing the resin parts together choose your colours. Kirstie uses acrylic ink colour pigment and mixes in some glitter.

Pour out 200 ml of resin and 200 ml of hardener. Once mixed this resin starts to set in just 20 minutes.

Combine the two liquids with a gentle dipping motion – like mixing a cake – for three minutes.

For a medium-size tray, 400ml should be enough. Divide the resin into four cups and add each of your colours separately. Judge the amount of pigment by eye, adding more until you’re happy.

Prepare your tray as it can’t be dirty or have any fingerprints present otherwise the resin won’t take to the surface.

Kirstie applied her colours to the tray separately laying on all the resin she’d mixed. Lastly, once all the colours are on, use the heat gun on the resin. A side-to-side motion gets rid of any air bubbles. In 24 hours the resin will be touch-dry.

