Katy Perry is officially one of Normandy’s ‘kitten nuggets’ on American Idol













Cue the tears, shocked reactions and show-stopping performances as American Idol is back in 2022. Luke, Lionel and Katy have got their work cut out as judges to decide who goes to Hollywood and who doesn’t as there’s so much talent walking through the American Idol doors this season.

The 2022 American Idol auditions saw Normandy perform for the judges and it’s safe to say that they were equally shocked and blown away by her voice – as were many viewers, judging by Twitter. So, let’s find out more about what a ‘kitten nugget’ is and how Katy Perry has become one.

Normandy’s American Idol audition

During Normandy’s American Idol audition on Sunday, February 27th, Katy Perry appeared to be equally as impressed and shocked by Normandy’s voice.

As she voted to put her through to the next round on the ABC show, Katy said: “I’m kind of a kitten nugg” which may have caused the audience some confusion.

But, Katy being a “kitten nugg” simply translates to her being a fan of Normandy.

American Idol: What are ‘kitten nuggets’?

The term ‘Kitten Nuggets’ is what singer Normandy chooses to use to refer to her fanbase.

Much like Justin Beiber having his Beliebers and Mariah Carey’s Lambs, Normandy opts for Kitten Nuggets.

She’s used the phrase for some time as she writes on her YouTube page “Hi Kitten Nuggets…“.

Twitter reacts to Normady’s kitten nuggets phrase

Given Normandy’s quirky term for her fans, many American Idol viewers took to Twitter to comment on the phrase ‘kitten nuggets’.

One person asked: “Am I a…kitten nugget?” while another said: “katie is officially a kitten nugget“.

Another Twitter user wrote: “katy’s reaction when that girl said “i call my fans kitten nuggets“.

It’s clear that Katy Perry was impressed by Normandy’s singing talents during the audition, but perhaps she wasn’t prepared for all the other quirks to do with the artist. The term ‘Kitten Nuggets’ is certainly a first for many people and it appears that Katy was one of them.

katy’s reaction when that girl said “i call my fans kitten nuggets” #AmericanIdol — annika (@annikaxperry) February 28, 2022

