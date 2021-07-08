Million Dollar Listing New York: Who is KJ's mom? Meet Kirsten Jordan's parents!











Selling real estate for a living is challenging at the best of times, but being able to sell some of New York City’s most expensive properties is a real skill. And the agents on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing have had to work their way through the Covid-19 pandemic, too!

Million Dollar Listing: New York returned to screens in May 2021 and along with the new season came a new face – Kirsten Jordan – AKA KJ! So, let’s find out more about KJ from Million Dollar Listing: New York, her mom, family and IG explored!

Million Dollar Listing New York: Who is KJ?

Kirsten ‘KJ’ Jordan is a real estate broker who is based in New York City. She’s 40 years old and first started out in real estate at the age of 25.

The Bravo star describes herself as “ambitious” and right from her first TV appearance brought a whole lot of energy to Million Dollar Listing. When asked by her co-worker ‘how do you do it all?’, KJ joked: “I don’t really sleep“.

Meet KJ from Million Dollar Listing’s mom

Kirsten is part of an Italian family. Judging by her Instagram page, she’s very close with her family and often takes to IG to share snaps of all the generations!

Her mother is Karen Kiarsis, the owner of, and Interior Designer at, Jordan Dahl Interiors as per her LinkedIn page!

Karen is based in Rye, New York City and studied both fine art and interior design in her college days in the 1970’s and 80’s.

What about the rest of Kristen’s family?

Kirsten’s father also has an impressive career. His name is Victor Kiarsis and he specialises in “Coaching, Counseling and Ericksonian Hypnotherapy” as per LinkedIn.

Victor is also based in Rye, New York and, by the looks of things, Kirsten’s parents are still together.

As per Stars Offline, Kirsten has two siblings – a brother named Alex and a sister called Pamela.

The Million Dollar Listing: New York star is married to real estate developer Stefano Farsura and, together, they have three children. Stefano and Kirsten have been married 10 years in 2021, the real estate broker took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for her husband in June.

