What does Klek Entos' real face look like? AGT contestant's identity reveal











America’s Got Talent’s live shows were underway as of August 10th 2021. Terry Crews is back hosting the season, while Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are all on this year’s judging panel.

The season, so far, has seen all kinds of acts take the stage. Contortionists, singers, dance crews, acrobats, recorder players and much more! Klek Entos is one of the AGT 2021 contestants, so let’s find out more about him as well as what his real face looks like.

Who is Klek Entos?

Klek Entos is an act on America’s Got Talent 2021. The world has seen masked singers and masked dancers on talent shows, but a masked magician is a new concept to a lot of AGT fans.

While magicians are usually synonymous with some light surprise and laughter, Klek Entos brought the spook to America’s Got Talent in season 16.

The magician had the judges up out of their chairs during his performances. Heidi Klum said: “You are insane and this whole thing was eery and scary but I love you.”

Klek’s mask explored

Simon Cowell joked during the series that he “never knew Howie had a twin” but beneath Klek’s mask, he doesn’t look like Howie Mandel at all.

The purpose of the magician wearing the mask looks to simply be that his act requires the costume.

The mask certainly adds another level of scariness to Klek’s performances. He writes in his IG bio: “Child of the dreamlike, explorer of bizarre Magick and Master of Klecksography. Are you sure you are really awake?“.

What does Klek Entos’ real face look like?

Given that Klek Entos has performed many times with his mask on, lots of AGT viewers are wondering what his real face looks like.

The magician once took part in France’s Got Talent in 2020 and during the show, he revealed his identity.

The man behind the mask has brown hair and eyes and some stubble. See the reveal in the video below. And follow Klek Entos on Instagram @bizarreklek.

