Kody’s son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives











TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…

Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

There has been speculation across social media as to whether or not Kody now has nineteen children, as fans of the Brown family suspect Robyn is pregnant or has had the baby already. Reality Titbit has explored these claims, and whether the family has grown or not…

SISTER WIVES: Meri didn’t leave Kody in 2022

First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! BridTV 3325 First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/slJTlmSPf7Q/hqdefault.jpg 821535 821535 center 22403

Is Robyn Brown pregnant?

In July 2021, the rumors of Robyn’s pregnancy began. This was because she became extremely inactive across social media, which seemed very suspicious amongst Sister Wives viewers.

The TLC star hasn’t posted on her Twitter account since April 2021, and on her Instagram since March 2019. Since Robyn has always remained open and neutral to the question about having more children with Kody, fans thought that this could be her reason for going MIA.

Right now, neither Robyn nor Kody has confirmed that she is pregnant, so at the moment it is nothing more than a rumor. However, one family member in particular has hinted something…

Gabe suggested that Robyn could be pregnant

Gabe is the son of Kody and Janelle Brown, and the ninth child to join the polygamist family. Gabe has been very vocal about his feelings towards how his father has handled their family during the pandemic.

He explained on the show how annoyed he is at Kody for not spending time with him and prioritizing the other half of the Browns. During an episode of the latest season of Sister Wives, Gabe explained that he hadn’t seen Kody in 9 months, and said: “Someone could have gotten pregnant and had a baby in the time that we haven’t seen dad. Pregnant and baby”.

This also got viewers wondering if this is why Kody and Robyn have a nanny living with them, and also why Kody was so strict with his COVID rules during the pandemic.

TINDER SWINDLER: Get to know the cast and see where they are now

Twitter users have been talking about Robyn’s suspected pregnancy

As always, Twitter is the place to be when juicy rumors emerge from our favorite reality TV shows, and it’s certainly no different when it comes to Sister Wives.

Viewers are not only wondering that Robyn seems pregnant, they are also now suggesting that she looks pregnant too. One viewer wrote: “Why does Robyn look pregnant sitting on that couch. Her stomach is really round like a baby bump”. However, others have stuck up for the TLC star, saying: “She’s just gotta little extra lbs. We all got them during Covid. No big deal”.

Does Robyn look pregnant to y’all or am I just being mean? Look at her like frfr….😒 #SisterWives — Ashleigh (@ashmarie_84) February 7, 2022

WATCH SISTER WIVES ON TLC SUNDAYS AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK