‘Kravis’ pregnancy clues spotted by KUWTK fans after Hulu trailer













When Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to a close in 2021 after 20 seasons it was a sad day for KUWTK fans. No more hysterical crying fits over diamond earrings, no more pranks played on Kris Jenner, no more arguments over borrowing each other’s clothes – or so we thought.

Fans of the show can officially get excited because The Kardashians are back in 2022 with a brand new series on Hulu and it’s nothing like that Kirby Jenner show that aired on Roku. The Kardashians are back in a major way and all of the women are featured in the Hulu trailer. So, let’s find out more about whether Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant – she and Travis are both featured in the show’s clip…

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis feature in the Hulu trailer

The new The Kardashians trailer features a pregnant Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian moving on to a new chapter in her life, a ‘complicated’ storyline between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker embarking on a pregnancy journey.

Voicing over footage of Travis getting down on one knee, Kourtney says: “Travis and I want to have a baby“.

They can also be seen visiting a fertility clinic in the clip.

KUWTK fans got suspicious about Kourtney’s IG post

Even before the potential pregnancy was announced via the Hulu trailer, many of Kourtney’s fans had suspected something could’ve been up due to her Instagram posts.

On March 12th, 2022, Kourtney posted a selection of photos to the ‘gram, one of which saw her in baggy jeans and a jumper.

As per Page Six, Kourtney also posted photos to her IG Stories of her vegan dinner which prompted more people to think she may be pregnant.

Kourtney and Travis are trying to get pregnant

As revealed in the Kardashians Hulu trailer, Travis and Kourtney are trying to get pregnant and the show is set to follow their journey.

The two already have six children between them from previous marriages, so if they are to have a Kravis baby, it’ll be their first together.

Kourtney is mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign and she’s also now step-mom to Travis’ kids Atiana, Landon and Alabama.

