Kris Jenner suffered a miscarriage one year before Kendall Jenner was born

April 22, 2022
Helen Williams

Over the course of 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers have gotten to know the Kardashian-Jenner family pretty well. From Khloe’s DUI to relationship breakdowns all over the shop, Kim’s whirlwind 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries and her surrogacy journey, the cameras were let in on all kinds of personal storylines during KUWTK.

Now, the Kar-Jenners are back in 2022 with a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians kicked off on April 14th and episodes are released each Thursday on both Hulu and Disney+. The Kardashians gives viewers a look into the lives of the family once again and during episode 2, Kris Jenner said that she previously suffered a miscarriage in the 1990s.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about IVF

During The Kardashians episode 2, Kourtney Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, sit down for a catch-up.

Kris asks: “How are your doctors going?

Kourtney replies: “Awful.”

The 43-year-old continued: “Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.

Kourtney went on to say that everyone on social media keeps saying that she’s pregnant, but the reality is that she’s actually struggling to conceive via IVF.

She said: “The medication they’ve been giving me, they’ve put me into menopause.”

Kourtney added that the medication has “basically put her into depression” although she has “everything in the world to be happy about“.

Kris Jenner opens up about her miscarriage

In the eight years between having Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner revealed on The Kardashians episode 2 that she had a miscarriage at three months.

Relating to Kourtney’s struggle to have another child, Kris said: “I got pregnant in 1994 and had a miscarriage and my body entirely shut down.”

Kris added that she was “depressed, bloated, and didn’t feel well.

A Refinery29 article from 2016 states that Kris Jenner said that her late friend Nicole Brown Simpson got her through her miscarriage: “Nicole really got me through that… I had never run before. And Nicole would encourage me. She got me running and she told me, ‘I promise you’ll get pregnant again“.

How old was Kris Jenner when she had a miscarriage?

The Kardashian family seems to be ever-expanding but not all of the women in the family have had an easy time in having families of their own.

At 43, Kourtney Kardashian is experiencing difficulty in the IVF process. Kim Kardashian had her first child at 33 years old but opted to have a surrogate to further expand her family for medical reasons later on. Her children, Chicago and Saint were carried by a surrogate.

Kris Jenner had a miscarriage at the age of 39 but later went on to have Kendall and Kylie Jenner when she was 40 and 42 years old.

