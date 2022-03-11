Kurt and Amanda not working out isn’t the biggest shock of Joe Millionaire













It was an emotional rollercoaster for fans and cast members alike on Fox’s Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. The show was revived after 19 years away from screens and reimagined for the 2022 series. Instead of one Joe Millionaire, For Richer or Poorer featured two Joes, Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee.

After weeks of dates, family meetings and generally getting to know one another, March 10th saw Kurt and Steven have to decide which woman they wanted to be with in a grand finale. Many viewers were shocked that Kurt picked Amanda Pace. So, let’s find out more about whether Kurt and Amanda are still together…

Fans are shocked that Kurt picks Amanda

The Joe Millionaire finale aired on March 10th and saw Kurt have to decide between getting into a relationship with Carolyn Moore or Amanda Pace.

While everyone was expecting Kurt to choose Carolyn, he shocked many viewers by asking Amanda to be his partner.

Many viewers tweeted their confusion at Kurt’s decision. One wrote: “Kurt really said: Amanda and I bring out the best in each other, I love the man I am with her Carolyn and I have a good bond“.

Kurt all season: I'm in love with Carolyn.

I'm so drawn to Carolyn.

Carolyn has my heart.

I'm falling in love with Carolyn.



Kurt at the finale: Sorry Carolyn, my heart is with Amanda.



HUH?? #joemillionaire — tasha reign (@tashare80875661) March 11, 2022

Are Kurt and Amanda still together?

Despite getting on well during Joe Millionaire, it seems that Kurt and Amanda didn’t go the distance following the Fox show.

According to TMZ the two lasted around a month and a half after Joe Millionaire wrapped filming.

TMZ writes that they called off their relationship back in December but there wasn’t anything specific that caused the break up, apparently, “they just weren’t a great match, romantically“.

Kurt and Amanda not working out isn’t the biggest shock

Judging by Twitter, the fact that things didn’t work out between Kurt and Amanda isn’t the biggest surprise. More viewers seemed shocked that he didn’t pick Carolyn.

Some Joe Millionaire fans were pleased to see Kurt and Amanda as a couple, though, tweeting: “Kurt and Amanda look so good together.”

Others couldn’t see the chemistry between them, and said that Kurt had had a thing for Carolyn for the majority of the season.

But, one viewer of the show summed the situation up perfectly with their tweet: “Also just because Kurt and Amanda did not stay together still doesn’t mean he should have picked Carolyn or that him and Carolyn would still be together if he did“.

Also just because Kurt and Amanda did not stay together still doesn’t mean he should have picked Carolyn or that him and Carolyn would still be together if he did #JoeMillionaire pic.twitter.com/NG6G9KQQBn — Strawberrytv (@Strawberrytv7) March 11, 2022

