KUWTK: Malika Haqq announces she's pregnant - when is the due date?

As if the series 16 baby boom on Keeping Up with the Kardashians wasn’t enough, now their best friends are having babies, too!

Kim Kardashian has expanded her family in 2019 once again with baby Psalm, and now Malika Haqq – longtime BFF of the Kardashian family – is said to be pregnant with her first child.

It’s babies galore on the reality TV series with almost every member of the Kardashians having a baby or two! Apart from runway model Kendall, who’s probably got her hands full with just being an aunty!

So, is Malika Haqq pregnant? And when is her first baby due?

Is Malika Haqq pregnant?

Yes! It’s official, Khloe Kardashian’s BFF is pregnant with her first child.

Her twin sister Khadijah is a mother-of-three and of course, Malika’s best friend, Khloe, is mum to baby True Thompson, so it looks like it’s good timing for Malika to have a baby of her own.

Malika, Khadijah and Khloe can often be seen chilling out in series 17 of KUWTK with baby True and motherhood looks good on the reality TV star!

Many fans of Malika’s commented on a holiday photo of herself and baby True with some saying: “Malika, get yourself your own baby to play with, to nurture, love and care for and, you’ll be an amazing mother!”

Who is Malika’s baby’s dad?

It’s currently unconfirmed who the father of Malika’s baby is. According to People.com Malika “prefers not to disclose the father’s identity at this time”.

She was dating rapper O.T Genasis for a long time, however, the pair were said to have split in the Spring of 2019.

Malika doesn’t look to currently be in a relationship from her Instagram page, however, she’s never been one to go very public with her love life.

When is the baby’s due date?

Malika’s first baby is due in March 2020, meaning that she’s 14 weeks along in her pregnancy in September 2019.

It could be expected that Malika would have twins – as she’s one herself – however, a report from People.com says that she’s expecting one, and not two, babies.

Malika said to People: “I would love to have twins, just not my first pregnancy,” she said. “It would’ve been cute, but it was also nice to find out that the first one out is just a single.”

