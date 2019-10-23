Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is in full swing in October 2019. With the family still reeling from all the goings-on of series 16, season 17 of the show is just as drama-packed.

To name a few of the series 17 events, Khloe Kardashian is doing her best to work things out with her daughter’s father Tristan Thompson, while Kim is studying to be a lawyer as well as raising four children.

And Scott Disick, his girlfriend Sofia Ritchie and Kourtney K attempt a trip to Finland taking co-parenting to the next level.

Let’s get to know Sarah Howard from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The businesswoman was at the centre of episode 6 of KUWTK.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Who is Sarah Howard?

Sarah Howard is a long-time family friend of the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian and Sarah look to be especially close as she’s COO of Kourtney’s new lifestyle brand, Poosh.

Sarah also runs her own website, Beauty Banter, which covers everything from DIY cellulite scrub to a run-down of weekly must-have products. She grew up surrounded by cosmetics as her father is the former owner of makeup brand Make Up For Ever.

What happened between Sarah and Larsa Pippen?

Larsa Pippen is also a family friend of the Kardashians and the mum-of-four featured in episode 6 of KUWTK.

The series 17 episode saw all the girls head to the Turks and Caicos Islands on a girls’ trip.

However, it turns out that the rumours about Kardashian girls’ trips are true as all hell broke loose once the tequila started flowing.

Khloe Kardashian was dubious about joining Kourtney and their friends on the trip following her last experience of getting drunk in series 16.

Tensions were clearly there between Larsa and Sarah before the night even began on the trip. Sarah said: “Well, Larsa told me I look sick because I’m so skinny.”

Later in the episode, Sarah came to tell Kourtney, Stephanie and Larsa that she heard someone hysterically crying in the toilets.

After Larsa asked her what she wanted to do about it she then called Sarah a lunatic and psycho for caring and Kourtney was stuck in the middle of it all.

Kourtney told Larsa not to be a bully while Larsa said: “Okay, well I’ll be extra sensitive for her.”

Are Larsa Pippen and Sarah Howard friends?

By the looks of things, the girls trip ended with smiles all around.

In true KUWTK style, every episode is pretty much an emotional rollercoaster, so we can expect that Larsa and Sarah are fine now.

Khloe said: “Larsa and Sarah butt heads but it’s not real fighting.”

The girls rounded off their holiday with a boat trip where Larsa told Sarah that she “loved her a lot”, so it looks like things are pukka between the pair.

