Love is Blind reunion fans can’t believe Kyle professed his love for Deepti













Right on time for Valentine’s Day 2022, Love is Blind season 2 kicked off with its first batch of episodes on February 11th. Six couples took part in a social experiment to work out whether looks are that important in finding “the one” or if love truly is blind.

There was drama from the get-go with Shayne, Shaina, Natalie, Shake and the rest of the cast members during Love is Blind season 2. From the pods episodes to the Mexican honeymoon, meeting the parents to getting pied at the altar, the shocking moments didn’t stop coming on season 2 even when it came to the reunion which aired March 4th. So, let’s find out more about what Kyle said about Deepti during the Love is Blind reunion.

Who are Kyle and Deepti on Love is Blind?

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati were both participants on Love is Blind season 2.

The show didn’t portray the two as having a connection, Kyle proposed to Shaina in the pods and Shake proposed to Deepti.

Kyle is 29 years old while Deepti is 31 and both of them hail from Chicago.

Netflix: Kyle professes his love for Deepti

During the Love is Blind season 2 reunion, Kyle and Shaina aired their feelings and Shaina admitted that she shouldn’t have said “yes” when Kyle proposed.

Coming as a shock to many, Kyle said that his biggest regret from the show was that he should’ve asked Deepti to marry him. He added: “That’s what I learned the most is that I f***ed up“.

Kyle also said: “I love her so much, she’s the best” and that he wishes that he’d seen what he had right in front of him.

Fans react to Kyle’s comments during the reunion

Tonnes of Love is Blind reunion viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kyle’s comments about Deepti on March 4th.

One person tweeted: “Kyle it’s not too late to shoot your shoot with Deepti“.

Others wanted more information on Kyle and Deepti’s relationship, tweeting: “I need to see the Deepti and Kyle pod footage IMMEDIATELY!“.

Another fan wrote: “Kyle confessing his love for Deepti is everything I wanted for her and more. A man genuinely showing is affection openly and proudly. Deepti, I love you too babes“.

