Where is Lacey Whitlow from Love After Lockup now? WeTV star explored











WeTV’s Love After Lockup is back in 2021 with a brand new season. The show first aired in 2018 and since then, it’s been renewed for two more seasons. The couples featured in season 3 include Andrea Edwards and Lamar Jackson, Angela Gail and Tony Wood, Michael and Sarah Simmons and Megan Nash, Brittany and Marcelino Santiago, Amber Eggers, Puppy and Vincent Gonzalez and more.

Lacey Whitlow is also featured in season 3 and viewers are wondering what her life is like now? So, let’s take a look at Lacey in 2021.

Who is Lacey Whitlow from Love After Lockup?

Lacey Whitlow is a cast member on WeTV’s Love After Lockup.

She’s 32 years old and works as a model. Lacey hails from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

She’s had a turbulent time on the show with her relationships with both Shane Whitlow and John Slater being documented. Lacey is also a mother-of-four and while her father appears in the series, her mother doesn’t appear to be present.

Where is Lacey Whitlow now?

During Love After Lockup season 3 episode 47, Lacey felt confused over her relationship with her husband, Shane.

She could be heard speaking on the phone to her ex John Slater, who was in prison. But, judging by Lacey’s Instagram page, she and 23-year-old Shane are still together.

Shane receives a pep talk during episode 47 from Lacey’s father due to Lacey’s claims that he’s in the gym 10 hours a day and is yet to find a proper job. Despite this, it looks like Lacey and Shane are still going strong via IG.

Lacey’s net worth explored

After finding fame on Love After Lockup back in 2019 during season 2, Lacey looks to have amassed not only a solid social media following but a good net worth, too.

As per some online sources, Lacey’s net worth is estimated at $50,000. However, Stars Offline writes that she has a fortune of $750,000.

Lacey makes money through the WeTV show as well as via her Instagram page, promoting and advertising products such as Boom Bod weight loss shot drinks. She’s also an OnlyFans creator, so we can assume that she receives an income through people taking out subscriptions.

