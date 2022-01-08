Get to know the Ladies Who List Atlanta cast on Instagram











Aiming to create the “biggest, baddest brokerage that Atlanta has ever seen” there are six women who make up the Ladies Who List Atlanta cast in 2022.

Airing on OWN from Friday, January 7th, Ladies Who List Atlanta appears to be brimming with drama and details the lives of a group of businesswomen. From attorneys to brokers, the cast is well qualified and both their personal and professional lives are put under the spotlight in the OWN show.

Meet Ladies Who List Atlanta cast member Cristyl Kimbrough

Cristyl Kimbrough is a closing attorney.

She can be found on Instagram @closingattorney_cris with 15.7k followers.

Cristly writes in her IG bio that she’s an animal lover, a foodie and a “spontaneous traveler“.

In an interview with WUSA9 in 2022, Cristyl revealed that she’s single and having fun, so there may be some romance revealed during the OWN show, who knows?

Ladies Who List Atlanta cast: Meet Kira Oliver

Luxury realtor Kira Oliver is also on the cast list of Ladies Who List.

Kira often posts her clients success stories on the ‘gram and sells high end properties for a living.

She’s on Instagram with @thekiraoliver with over 73k followers.

Tiffani Hawes

Mother of three Tiffani Hawes is also a closing attorney.

She’s been married 13 years and can be found on Instagram @tiffanihawes_closingattorney with over 19k followers.

Tiffani writes that she’s a “sports mom” in her IG bio and a TV personality.

Ladies Who List Atlanta cast: Quiana Watson

Quiana Watson is a real estate broker who stars in Ladies Who List: Atlanta.

She’s based in Atlanta, Georgia and judging by her Instagram page, selling houses is serving her well.

Quiana appears to be holidaying in Dubai and wrote in an IG post: “While in Dubai I closed on 2.3Million in real estate. Business structure is key“.

Robin Andrade

Robin Andrade is a real estate broker and the founder of Sell Atlanta. She writes on Instagram that she’s a “Certified Condo Specialist” and her LinkedIn page shows that she has 15 years of experience.

Robin shares a Cape Verdean flag on her IG bio which could be a nod to her heritage, and she also has over 15k followers.

Follow Robin on IG @robinsellsatlanta.

Tiana Harrison

As per her LinkedIn page, Tiana Harrison is a realtor at Engel & Völkers in at Atlanta.

Tiana is married and she and her NFL husband have two children.

Find Tiana on Instagram @tianaharrison_luxpartners with 13.5k followers. She writes in her bio that she is a fitness enthusiast and an award winning realtor.

