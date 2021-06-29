Below Deck: A week on the Lady Michelle costs $275,000 - Inside the season 6 superyacht!











Cue the drama, drunken shenanigans, stressful dinner services and hilarious charter guests, Below Deck Mediterranean is back for a sixth season in 2021.

It’s ‘all aboard’ the Lady Michelle as Captain Sandy Yawn returns with her chief stew Katie Flood. Malia White, Mathew Shea, Lexi Wilson, Courtney Veale, David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer and Mzi “Zee” Dempers are all team members on the superyatch, too.

It’s no mean feat leading a crew onboard a superyacht around the Adriatic Sea but Captain Sandy is up for the challenge and she’s a big fan of the Lady Michelle as per E! Online.

Introducing the Lady Michelle!

Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 kicks off from June 28th 2021 on Bravo.

The show brings with it returning cast members as well as an impressive superyacht called the Lady Michelle.

The yacht is 180ft long and boasts six cabins, accommodating 12 guests and a crew of 14!

How much is the Lady Michelle worth?

The Lady Michelle was listed for sale in March 2021 as per Boat International.

It was listed by “Rob Newton at IYC with Jose Arana Jr at 1 Ocean Yachts” for $19,500,000.

The boat had a $2m refurb back in 2015 and another in 2017. Describing the yacht, Boat International elaborated on its features which include: “Twin 1,850hp Caterpillar engines give a cruising speed of 14 knots with a range of 7,000 nautical miles at 12 knots and she is fitted with zero speed stabilisers.”

To spend a week on the Lady Michelle, it costs £275,000 as per Burgess Yachts.

Below Deck: Lady Michelle yacht layout explored

Some of the superyachts seen on Bravo’s Below Deck are equivalent of luxury mansions.

The Lady Michelle offers al fresco living and there’s enough spacious interior for 14 people to come on board.

The superyacht is made up of a main dining area, a sun deck complete with swimming pool, a top deck, a stunning master suite, a split-level owner’s suite on the main deck, his and hers bathrooms, a gym, a lounge, a study and a saloon. Plus, as per Boat International, the Lady Michelle comes with a load of toys including “a pair of jet skis, fishing, waterskiing and wakeboarding gear, towable toys, kayaks, paddleboards… a waterslide and more.“

Besides the stunning layout and interior of the yacht, speaking to E!, Captain Sandy said she’s more in love with how the boat drives: “For me, how it responds in the sea,” she explained. “You know, the layout was great, it’s for charter…The volume for the size was incredible.“

WATCH BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN FROM JUNE 28TH ON BRAVO.

