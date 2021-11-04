Did Lance from Moonshiners have a heart attack? Death explored











Moonshiners has been airing on the Discovery Channel since 2011. Jeff and Lance Waldroup were a father and son duo who appeared on the show from season 2 until season 7.

Lance Waldroup was one of the youngest cast members on the show. But, viewers sadly learned of his passing in 2021. So, did Lance from Moonshiners have a heart attack? Lets find out more about the Moonshiners star’s death.

Meet Moonshiners’ Lance

Lance Waldroup and his father, Jeff, first appeared on Moonshiners since 2012. The duo was cast for season 2.

However, the father and son team disappeared from the show at the end of season 7 in 2018. Without warning, Lance and Jeff left and never made a return to the show.

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to ask where Jeff and Lance had gone. However, what the Discovery show fans would later find out about Lance would be deeply saddening.

Lance’s death explored

Lance Waldroup sadly passed away at the ago of 30 on February 25th, 2021.

As reported by TMZ, Lance was found by his mother laying on his bed unconscious. His death wasn’t deemed suspicious.

Moonshiners wrote on their Twitter page: “We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup, an adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners. He will be sorely missed.“

Did Lance from Moonshiners have a heart attack?

Although there are some sources online suggesting that Lance died from a heart attack, this hasn’t been confirmed. The cause of the Moonshiners star’s death is still unconfirmed.

The late reality star, who hailed from Robbinsville, North Carolina, was found by his mother on February 25th and the family said that his death was “unexpected”.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to Lance details that he was a recovered drug addict. He turned to drugs following the deaths of both of his siblings. The page bio also stated that times must’ve been very tough for him. Lance’s mother was in ill health and had MS (Multiple Sclerosis): “He quit Moonshiners to take care of his mother full time doing all the cooking and cleaning.“

