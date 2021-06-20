Too Hot To Handle: Get to know Larissa from season 2 - age and job explored!











As if pencilling Love Island into the diary for the summer of 2021 wasn’t enough, there’s a new season of a saucy Netflix series for reality TV lovers to get stuck into, too. Too Hot To Handle drops its first four episodes onto Netflix on June 23rd!

The Netflix show sees a load of young and good looking singletons cooped up on the Turks and Caicos Islands. They’ve got one rule – not to partake in any kind of sexual activity in order to win themselves the most prize money possible – and that’s no mean feat for this lot. Alongside Marvin, Melinda, Kayla and the rest of the gang, Larissa Trownson is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 2.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle – Netflix

Too Hot To Handle season 2: Meet Larissa

Larissa Trownson is 28 years old and hails from Auckland, New Zealand.

Blonde bombshell Larissa is nicknamed ‘Tinkerbell’ by her friends.

She describes herself as “terrible” and said: “I expect a guy to be obsessed with me but I’m allowed to do what I want“.

Read More: Who is Cam from Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Larissa’s job

While there are influencers and models galore on Too Hot To Handle season 2, Larissa is bringing something different to the table as she works as a lawyer.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer

As explained in her THTH intro video, as a gift to herself for finishing law school, Larissa bought herself some “new boobs“!

She added that she’s “the real life legally blonde but I’m also legally horny“.

According to WalesOnline, “Larissa graduated with an impressive double degree in law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and political science in 2016“.

Does Larissa have Instagram?

Larissa did have Instagram, her handle was @Larissa_Trownson, however, her account looks to have disappeared at the time of writing.

She doesn’t have IG at the moment but she may start a new account alongside her appearance on the show. Alternatively, Larissa may be making some changes to her account and it could simply return to the internet any day!

Larissa is on TikTok @larissatrownson however, the account looks to be very new as she’s yet to post any content and has around 135 followers.

See Also: Who is Carly from Too Hot To Handle season 2?

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX FROM JUNE 23

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK