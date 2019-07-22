Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Last Chance U dropped its latest instalment on Netflix in mid-July with an explosive ending to season 4 seemingly putting the nail in the coffin for Netflix’s collaboration with Independence Community College.

The American football docu-series that follows teams in the JUCO (Junior colleges) League has been running since 2016 and has grown an international fanbase with its hard-hitting storylines and knack for controversial characters.

Whether your Last Chance loyalties lie with the East Mississippi team of season 1 and 2 or the superstar pack of ICC misfits in seasons 3 and 4, everybody who has seen the show is buzzing for a potential season 5.

So, is it going to happen? Could Netflix return to Kansas with their camera crew and what has happened to volatile head coach Jason Brown?

Spoilers: What happens in season 4?

Season 3 of Last Chance U finished with Coach Brown basking in glory having successfully put together his superstar roster of academic misfits, leading them to a 5–4 finish and first winning season in ten years.

However, season 4 proved a lot less smooth sailing.

Brown’s Pirates slipped to a disastrous 2-8 season where the hot-tempered Brown eventually got the sack having allegedly sent a derogatory text about a German recruit on his team which included a reference to “Hitler”.

Many popular Pirates are no longer on the roster, either, with the likes of Bobby Brown and Malik Henry moving elsewhere.

Where is Coach Brown now?

Coach Brown is not currently coaching football and is awaiting a hearing on blackmail, misdemeanour and indentity charges. In 2018, he was accused of impersonating an attorney for the law office in emails sent to the Montgomery County Chronicle and Independence Daily Reporter.

According to Kansas law, he faces 7-23 months in prison along with a possible fine of up to $100,000 if convicted. The four blackmail charges carry 11-34 months in prison and also a fine of up to $100,000.

Other than sitting around and biting his nails nervously, Jason recently released a book called Hate Me Now Love Me Later.

You can keep up to date with his life on his official Twitter @TheRealCoach_JB.

Officially dropped my book “Hate Me Now Love Me Later”, please go visit either link to purchase! Thanks for the love and support!

https://t.co/QOFG2gHnAL https://t.co/KpSyeK8Uiy pic.twitter.com/CNglneTRlu — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) July 5, 2019

Is Last Chance U renewed for a season 5?

Unconfirmed – but more than likely!

For now, Netflix have not confirmed whether they will film a fifth season of Last Chance U. However, given the popularity of the series, it’s almost 99% sure to happen.

In an interview with The Wrap, Last Chance U director Greg Whiteley said:

“Every year that we’ve done the show — it’s been four now — at the end of the year when we’re done editing and we submit, and we think there’s a possibility that the show may get renewed, we say, ‘Well, where do we wanna go?’.

I don’t know if that means — if we’re lucky enough to keep doing the show — does that mean we are now two years at every school? I don’t know, because it’s possible we may go there and it’s a great story but it’s told in one year.

Will season 5 feature Independence CC?

Although in unprecedented and seriously controversial fashion, the ending of Last Chance U combined with the sacking of Coach Brown seems like the perfect ending to the Netflix and ICC collab.

Reality Tibit expect Last Chance U to move onto a new school with new storylines unless a big name coach throws their hat into the ring and attempts to pick up the pieces at ICC, which would make an interesting third instalment on the school.

A return to East Missippi could offer a new twist to the series as they sit at the top of the JUCO’s ranking for the second year straight and now have a huge reputation to uphold with plenty of pressure.

Alternatively, Northwest Missippi college would offer a local rivalry and dive into a college that has only very recently fallen behind its rivals since the turn of Last Chance U.

WATCH LAST CHANCE U ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE