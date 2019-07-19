Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Last Chance U was supposed to make a superstar out of Malik Henry.

He joined the show in season 3 when Netflix switched their coverage to the Independence Community College in Kansas and, like many of his teammates, Malik to overcome several personal battles to make it onto the pitch.

Arguably the most talented player on the roster, Malik has filled fans with excitement and expectation as his online portfolio of performances have built up over the years.

But has his raw potential finally translated into professional and consistent success?

With season 4 of Last Chance U now on Netflix (arrived on Friday, 19th, 2019) here’s a much-needed catch up with Malik Henry.

Who is Malik Henry?

Malik is a junior quarterback who has been touted for glory for quite some time.

Before arriving at IIC, Malik left high school as the number one-ranked pro-style quarterback in his class and the number-five ranked player overall. He even received offers from blueblood programs like Texas, USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Auburn yet ended up Florida State where he was soon suspended from the school for misbehaviour.

His arrival on Netflix series Last Chance U was supposed to showcase a triumphant return and fulfilling of potential yet the 6ft 3 QB failed to earn a Division I scholarship following his time at Independence CC.

Age: 21

Height: 6ft 3

Weight: 190lbs (86kg)

Where is he now?

After leaving ICC, Malik found his feet at Nevada Wolf Pack as a walk-on and is now listed as one of their most promising juniors for the team’s upcoming 2019 roster.

In his first spring game performance, Malik completed 16-of-28 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers.

He has suddenly emerged as the favourite to take over the quarterback position for a team vying to get to the Mountain West championship and a precious bowl game.

Season 4 of Last Chance U may have only just landed on Netflix but Malik’s antics on the show seem long forgotten as he kicks on with his career.

Head coach Jay Norvell told Nevada Sport:

“Malik Henry has so many tools. He has a very gifted arm. He’s very mobile in the pocket. He can hurt you in the run. And he’s a former baseball player, so he can throw from funny body positions and get his body in positions.

So much of being able to throw on the run is getting your upper body in position to make offset throws. You’ve seen it from guys like (Patrick) Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Malik Henry is exciting.

Malik on Instagram

You can keep up to date with Malik’s progress on his Instagram, @Malik.Henry16, where he has over 30,000 followers.

How to watch the Netflix series

Last Chance U season 4 dropped onto Netflix on July 19th.

There are a total of eight episodes in the new series. Season 3 also follows the ICC and we recommend watch the series prior so series 4.

Seasons 1 and 2, which are both on Netflix, follow a different school in Missippi. Again, well worth a watch!

WATCH LAST CHANCE U SEASON 4 ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE