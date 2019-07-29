Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

There are few characters you find yourself growing to love during season 4 of Netflix series Last Chance U.

In fact, unless the sound of aggressive swearing and whiney teenage sulking is sweet music to your ears then you probably don’t like anyone on the show.

Apart from Kailon Davis that is.

Unlike Bobby Brown, who proved a fan favourite during series 3 but was eventually booted out of Independence Community College in season 4 due to stealing allegations, Kailon stays true to the school programme despite learning disabilities.

So where is Kailon now? Has he managed to conquer both college and football? Or is he still on that bloody 20-page paper!

Who is Kailon Davis?

Kailon was brought in by Independence Pirates head coach Jason Brown for season 4 of Netflix documentary Last Chance U.

At first, the defensive linesman struggled for game time because he was behind Jermaine Johnson, the no.1 prospect in the JUCO league.

However, Kailon always performed when called upon and started more matches as the season closed, with coach Brown angry at Jermaine for thinking he was “too good to be coached”.

Despite this, it was in the classroom where Kailon stole audiences’ hearts, with an uber-cute bond between him and English teacher, Heather.

Together, they spent weeks putting together a project paper, which Kailon first submitted at 150 words and went on to brand a “Harry Potter” after finding out that it needed to be 20 pages long.

In an interview with Kailon’s mum, she explained that he was always struggled to learn in school as he was hyperactive, had a short attention span and likely suffered from ADHD.

Kailon’s energy and enthusiasm in the classroom and on the football pitch provided us with an array of quotes. He dangerously prodded coach Brown with the question “hey coach, do you know you look like Adam Sandler?'” and bamboozled his teacher on several occasions.

Struggling to read the whiteboard, Heather asked Kailon where his reading glasses were to which he honestly and bluntly replied:

“In the microwave.”

Kailon on Twitter

Something we didn’t know about Kailon during his time on the Netflix show was the death of his sister. Kailon’s Twitter bio reads: “RIP sis, I love you always in my heart.”

You can follow Kailon on Twitter under @kailondavis1, where he already has over 14,000 followers.

Thank god and my IDNY family for being here for my sister balloon release I love u sis forever and I'm not gonna give up 🙏🏿😪💪🏿🏈💯❤️#trustgod🏈 pic.twitter.com/Lam90cYMsG — QB IS MY B%%#h (@kailondavis1) September 1, 2017

Where is Kailon now?

Fortunately, Kailon not only dusted off his homework but landed a scholarship, too.

Kailon earned a move to Arkansas State and will play for their football team in this 2019 season.

His Arkansas profile states:

Two-year letterman at Independence Community College. Recorded 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery as a sophomore in 2018. Freshman campaign posted seven tackles. Varsity football letterman at East St. John (Louisiana) High School. Also recruited by schools such as UAB, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Liberty and Western Kentucky.

6ft 4

240 lbs

3-star prospect by Rivals

You can follow Kailon Davis (@kailondavis1) this fall on his journey from Indy to Arkansas State pic.twitter.com/QHvH5sMT5K — Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) July 15, 2019

WATCH LAST CHANCE U ON NETFLIX NOW

