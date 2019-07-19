Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Last Chance U season 4 dropped to Netflix on Friday, July 18th, boasting a return for superstars Malik Henry and Bobby Brown.

However, a key player who emerged through the ranks was Jay Jones, despite having to balance injury with reward throughout the new series.

Not to mention attempting the near-impossible and winning the trust of coach Brown!

So where is Jay Jones now? What happened to him since filming? And should there be a season 5 at Independence Community College, will he be part of the football program?

Who is Jay Jones?

Jay Jones is described as a triple-threat quarterback who transferred to ICC from Georgia Tech for the start of season 4 on Netflix.

According to 247 sports, he jumped schools repeatedly having fallen out with coaches after his father was in a car accident that left him in a coma for 20 days.

JJ made the move hoping to revive his career as playing time at Georgia had slowly decreased. However, a hamstring injury meant that JJ could do little more than jump on-board a conveyor belt of QB’s at the school.

Nevertheless, whether Jones makes it in football or not, the world is his oyster with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science and Master’s in Sports Studies.

You can follow Jay on Instagram under @1ove_unoo to keep up to date with his career… and terrible jeans.

Where is he now?

Jay made a big call and declined to go back in when the coaches called for him during a game against Fort Scott in season 4 of Last Chance U. Bold or stupid… only time will tell.

The Last Chance U end credits confirmed that Jay was evaluating various offers having told recruiters that he was open to switching position to wide receiver.

Judging by Twitter, it appeared to be a sour ending to his season at ICC and only time will tell if he is wanted under a new coach.

Likewise, the two original Last Chance U seasons focused on a school in Mississippi. With two seasons at ICC now over and coach Brown stepping down, it would make sense for Netflix to move on to a new college for filming. This would leave Jay Jones with less motivation to specifically play for ICC and we could easily see him transferring yet again.

I can count on one finger how many times I’ve performed in such a way. I don’t control my future but i do control actions and how I choose to prepare from here forward..My apologies @IndyCCFootball — Jay Jones (@JayUnoJones) September 16, 2018

