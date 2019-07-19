Last Chance U season 4 dropped to Netflix on Friday, July 18th, boasting a return for superstars Malik Henry and Bobby Brown.
However, a key player who emerged through the ranks was Jay Jones, despite having to balance injury with reward throughout the new series.
Not to mention attempting the near-impossible and winning the trust of coach Brown!
So where is Jay Jones now? What happened to him since filming? And should there be a season 5 at Independence Community College, will he be part of the football program?
Who is Jay Jones?
Jay Jones is described as a triple-threat quarterback who transferred to ICC from Georgia Tech for the start of season 4 on Netflix.
According to 247 sports, he jumped schools repeatedly having fallen out with coaches after his father was in a car accident that left him in a coma for 20 days.
JJ made the move hoping to revive his career as playing time at Georgia had slowly decreased. However, a hamstring injury meant that JJ could do little more than jump on-board a conveyor belt of QB’s at the school.
Nevertheless, whether Jones makes it in football or not, the world is his oyster with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science and Master’s in Sports Studies.
You can follow Jay on Instagram under @1ove_unoo to keep up to date with his career… and terrible jeans.
Where is he now?
Jay made a big call and declined to go back in when the coaches called for him during a game against Fort Scott in season 4 of Last Chance U. Bold or stupid… only time will tell.
The Last Chance U end credits confirmed that Jay was evaluating various offers having told recruiters that he was open to switching position to wide receiver.
Judging by Twitter, it appeared to be a sour ending to his season at ICC and only time will tell if he is wanted under a new coach.
Likewise, the two original Last Chance U seasons focused on a school in Mississippi. With two seasons at ICC now over and coach Brown stepping down, it would make sense for Netflix to move on to a new college for filming. This would leave Jay Jones with less motivation to specifically play for ICC and we could easily see him transferring yet again.
I can count on one finger how many times I’ve performed in such a way. I don’t control my future but i do control actions and how I choose to prepare from here forward..My apologies @IndyCCFootball
— Jay Jones (@JayUnoJones) September 16, 2018
