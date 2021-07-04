Love Island Aftersun: Bag yourself Laura Whitmore's floral playsuit and heels!











Laura Whitmore has been presenting ITV’s Love Island since 2020. The 26-year-old often has viewers asking after what she’s wearing during the show. Now, she’s also presenting the Aftersun show from July 4th, 2021. So, here’s more on Laura’s outfit and where to buy it!

While Love Island is officially underway in 2021, the Aftersun show kicks off its first episode of the year on July 4th! Laura is joined by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, Jordan North, Shannon Singh and more special guests.

Screenshot: Love Island Aftersun episode 1 – ITV2

Laura Whitmore’s Aftersun playsuit

Any viewers who are fans of Laura’s eye-catching floral playsuit are in luck as you can buy the exact same one from Net-A-Porter here.

The playsuit costs £195 and is Michael Kors.

As per the item description, the ‘Belted floral-print hemp playsuit’ comes in a lightweight, non-stretchy fabric.

If the full playsuit isn’t your thing, then there is also the option of buying Michael Kors shorts in the same pattern for £85 here.

Playsuits similar to Laura’s on Aftersun

If £195 is slightly out of the budget, then there are some other floral playsuits available online!

They may not be Michael Kors, but you can still achieve a chic look by buying this floral print playsuit from Zara for under £40.

River Island also offers a floral playsuit for a similar price online here.

Love Island Aftersun: Buy Laura’s shoes from episode 1

During Love Island Aftersun episode 1, Laura opted for a pair of Sophia Webster heels.

Buy the exact same pair online here for £345.

The disco-style platform heels also come in a more vibrant colourway, but Laura opted for the black and gold edition!

