Lauren Pesce’s net worth is surprisingly more than Mike The Situation’s











Iconic MTV series Jersey Shore ran from 2009 until 2012, which, for many, may seem like a lifetime ago. The cast members lived in a world of ‘grenades’, ‘GTL’ and ‘T-shirt time’ whereas now, they’re parents business people and husbands and wives.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino married Lauren Pesce back in 2018 and in 2021 they welcomed their first child together named Romeo. Mike and Lauren are cast members on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2022. So, let’s find out more bout Lauren Pesce’s net worth.

Who is Lauren Pesce?

Lauren Pesce (Sorrentino) is Mike Sorrentino’s wife. She’s a businesswoman who hails from New Jersey and she was born in 1985, making her 37 years old in 2022.

Mike and Lauren met in college, but their relationship ended when Mike was cast for Jersey Shore.

The couple rekindled their relationship and got engaged and married in 2018.

Lauren worked in fashion and has a sunglass line. She and Mike also have online clothing stores.

The couple now also has a podcast called “Here’s the Sitch“.

Lauren Pesce’s net worth explored

Lauren is clearly entrepreneurial as she has many different businesses. Given that she a reality TV star who has appeared on Marriage Bootcamp and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she’s also likely to have made a good income from the shows.

Her net worth is estimated at around $4m.

Lauren has a following on Instagram of 1.5m. And both she and Mike tag all of their business ventures in their IG bios.

What is Mike Sorrentino’s net worth?

Surprisingly, Mike’s net worth is quite a bit lower than that of his wife’s.

He’s been a main cast member on Jersey Shore for many years and he also has a workout supplement and fitness brand called Brotrition (@brotritionofficial).

Mike has 2.9m followers on Instagram but it appears form his IG that he and Lauren focus on their own brands rather than promoting other peoples’. Mike’s net worth is estimated at $300k as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2014, Mike was charged with tax fraud and had to serve eight months in prison, so it’s likely that his net worth dropped drastically due to this.

