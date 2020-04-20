Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The 2020 series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire kicks from Monday, April 20th and we’re excited for a new season of friendships, fallouts and drama.

The ITVBe series is back for its eleventh series after 10 successful seasons, bringing back the glamorous lives of Cheshire’s businesswomen and housewives.

This year, there is a new addition to the cast in the name of Nicole Sealey. Plus, original cast member Lauren Simon has made a much-anticipated return after taking a break from the show.

Reality Titbit got the opportunity to talk with Lauren about her return on the series, whether the break from the screen has helped her heal from her divorce and where she stands love-wise in 2020.

Lauren Simon on her return in RHOCH Lauren joined The Real Housewives of Cheshire back in 2014 and is one of the original cast members on the show. So when she didn’t appear in the 2019 series, many viewers have questioned why the reality star had suddenly disappeared without any explanation. Lauren and her husband Paul Simon separated back in 2016 and the star has opened up about her time away from the screen and how this time has helped her get back in shape. So Lauren, why did you decide to return for the new series of RHOCH? “I was always coming back once my personal issues were resolved.”

You took some time off from the show’s last season – has this time helped you to heal after your divorce? “Yes, but unfortunately it has been nearly 5 years and still no resolution which is really sad.” OMG : Has Perla Navia left The Real Housewives of Cheshire? Lauren talks business and personal life Apart from being a busy mother to her kids, Lauren has been working on her own perfume brand called Lauren Simon Number One. This project, however, has been put on hold for the time being as Lauren has teased other upcoming business ventures. Has your perfume brand become more successful since your appearance on the show? “My perfume brand was put on hold but behind the scenes, I’m working on something very exciting.” She added: “Watch this space!” What other business ventures opened up for you since joining the show? “I always get approached with lots of ideas but I’m holding fire on fully committing myself to another project the right one comes along.” Are you looking to find love again?

