Fans dub Laurie Hernandez "national treasure" after Name That Tune win

FOX’s Name That Tune is back for a second season in 2022 and this time, the contestants are celebrities! Randy Jackson and Jane Krakowski returned on March 30th for a night of guessing hit songs. Episode 2 featured Laurie Hernandez and Name That Tune viewers are now hailing her a “national treasure“. So, let’s find out more about Name That Tune’s Laurie…

Laurie Hernandez appears on Name That Tune

Straight out the gate, Laurie Hernandez was on fire during her Name That Tune appearance.

She guessed Meghan Trainor’s Dear Future Husband right away and impressed band leader Randy Jackson.

Season 2 episode 2, Sitcom Stars and Olympic Legends featured celebrity contestants Jodie Sweetin, Frankie Muniz, Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin.

Laurie is an Olympic gymnast

Laurie Hernandez is only 21 years old but the New Jersey native has already made huge achievements in her life.

She began gymnastics as a child and began competing in 2012 in the junior division. Her senior career kicked off in 2016 and she competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics. The US won gold in the team event.

No stranger to taking home winning titles, Laurie also won Dancing with the Stars alongside Valentin Chmerkovskiy in 2016.

Laurie can be found on Instagram with a following of 1.5M @lauriehernandez.

Fans call the Olympian a “national treasure”

Taking home the winning title once again, Laurie Hernandez cashed out on FOX’s Name That Tune on April 5th, 2022.

She took home prize money of $126K and said of her win: “It is mind-blowing that I just won $126,000. That feels like a number you jokingly throw around. It’s going to two of my favourite charities and foundations, Alzheimer’s Association and to One Mind.“

Following Laurie’s win, many Name That Tune viewers took to Twitter. One tweeted: “Laurie Hernandez is a national treasure and we must protect her at all costs.“

Others wrote: “Laurie dominated!!!!!” and another said: “Laurie Hernandez can add #NameThatTune champ next to #DWTS champ to her resume!!“.

