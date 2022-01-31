Laverne Cox on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune “lives out a childhood dream”











Celebrity Wheel of Fortune sees Pat Sajak and Vanna White host a sparkly celebrity edition of their hit show. Three celebrities appear on the show each episode and they all have the chance of winning $1m for their chosen charity.

The ABC show saw three celebrities appear on the show on January 30th, 2022. American football star Von Miller and actresses Ali Wentworth and Laverne Cox did their best to bag some funds on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Laverne Cox on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 2 episode 13 featured three celebrities – Von Miller, Ali Wentworth and Laverne Cox.

Laverne was on the show to raise money for the Trans Justice Funding Project – An Initiative Of The Tides Center. The charity provides grants to transgender-run grassroots organisations all over the USA.

By the end of the episode, Laverne managed to earn $34,600 to donate to her chosen charity.

Laverne Cox was born in Alabama

Actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox was born in Alabama in 1972. She has an identical twin brother named M Lamar.

From her childhood into her teenage life, Laverne studied dance and went on to continue her passion in high school and, later, college.

After moving to New York City for college, Laverne landed her first acting role in The Big Apple in 2004 film The Kings of Brooklyn.

At 36 years old, Laverne appeared in TV show Law and Order, reality series I Want to Work for Diddy and late had her own TV series Transform Me in 2010.

Laverne may be best known for playing the role of Sophia Burset on Orange Is The New Black. She was also the first transgender person to appear on the cover of Time Magazine in 2014.

She released her own documentary called Disclosure, and today runs her podcast The Laverne Cox Show and a YouTube channel.

Now, in 2022, Laverne can tick ‘appearing on Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ off of her list as she wrote on Instagram that being on the show was a “childhood dream“.

Laverne’s love life in 2022

Laverne has been appearing on TV since the early 2000s and, as with many celebrities, because of her fame, it can be tougher to find a lasting relationship.

However, as per her appearance on The Ellen Show in 2021, Laverne found love during quarantine in 2020.

Speaking of her partner, who is yet to be revealed to the public, Laverne said that they took things slow and that “it feels amazing. Love is an incredible thing, it’s literally this chemical thing that’s awesome. He’s a really great guy…“.

