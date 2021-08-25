When did Leah McSweeney get a nose job? RHONY star before and after











The Real Housewives of New York City is back in 2021 with a thirteenth season. The cast, including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney, is back.

By the looks of the season so far, viewers won’t be disappointed by the RHONY, there’s been a lot of nudity, twerking, flirting, trips away, tears, arguments and full-blown fights. One woman often at the centre of it all is Leah McSweeney, so here’s more on the housewife – from her nose job to other surgery explored!

Screenshot: Ramona Calls Leah Bipolar | Season 12 | Real Housewives Of New York

Who is Leah McSweeney?

Leah McSweeney joined The Real Housewives of New York City in 2020 for season 12.

She was born on August 27th, 1982 in New York to Bryan and Bunny McSweeney.

Speaking on RHONY, Leah said: “Right after high school, I went to rehab for three months. I was a really f***ed up teenager, I put my parents through hell. Now I realise that my mother was trying to save my life. Honestly, it gave me the perseverance to be like I’m starting my own company.“

Leah can be found on Instagram with around 560k followers @leahmob.

Leah McSweeney’s nose job

Leah McSweeney revealed in 2020 that she’d had a nose job. As per Bravo, she took to Instagram and said: “I am not trying to hide anything from anybody, I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty.“

The RHONY star added: “I could not be happier. I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe, which is great…“

Speaking on The Real Housewives of New York City, Leah’s mum suggested that she’s “addicted” to surgery. However, Leah said: “I’m done, do you know how much money I’ve spent?“.

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo BridTV 3049 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ClxQcQbGnQU/hqdefault.jpg 816694 816694 center 22403

The RHONY star before and after surgery

Given Leah’s mother’s comments on her being “addicted to surgery”, some RHONY viewers may wonder just how much cosmetic work she’s had done.

The 38-year-old has had a nose job and a boob job. She added on RHONY that she plans on stopping her surgery journey there.

In 2018, the reality TV star posted a throwback photo to Instagram which shows here ‘before’ surgery at the age of 21. See a snap of modern-day Leah (‘after’) below…

