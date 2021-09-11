Leah Messer looks to reveal new boyfriend in 2021 in an Instagram post











Leah Messer rose to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant season 2 all the way back in 2010. As Leah’s been raising her kids, the mother-of-three has had much of her life documented. Not only do the MTV shows that Leah’s appeared on cover her life as a mother but also her personal relationships, too.

In 2021, Leah is appearing on Teen Mom 2 and it looks as though she may have found love at long last as she’s been pictured with a mystery man. So, let’s take a look at who Leah’s potential new boyfriend could be…

Screenshot: The Evolution of Leah | Teen Mom 2

Who is Leah Messer?

Leah Messer was born on April 24th, 1992 in Elkview, Virginia.

She was 17 when she first appeared on MTV in 2009. Leah was pregnant with twins, Aliannah “Ali” Hope and Aleeah Grace, by Corey Simms.

From 2011-2019 she’s appeared on Teen Mom 2. Today, Leah has an Instagram following of 2.5m @leahmesser.

Leah’s relationship history

In 2011, Leah and the father of her twins, Corey Simms, got married.

However, their relationship didn’t work out. During Teen Mom 2, Corey and Leah’s relationship breakdown was documented. Leah admitted that she cheated on Corey and the pair got divorced.

Leah later met Jeremy Calvert. The couple was married for around three years from 2012 until their divorce was finalised in 2015.

From 2018-2019 she was in an on-off relationship with Jason Jordan.

Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant | Season 3 Trailer BridTV 4503 Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant | Season 3 Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jjdSa7KsI6I/hqdefault.jpg 851693 851693 center 22403

Leah Messer’s boyfriend explored in 2021

By the looks of Leah Messer’s latest Instagram post, she looks to be loved up in 2021, however, she hasn’t officially confirmed that the man in the post is her boyfriend.

Leah uploaded a photo to Instagram on September 10th and captioned it with a lock and key and a heart emoji.

Teen Mom Shade Room and Screen Rant seemingly identified the man in Leah’s photo as Jaylan Mobley.

Both Jaylan and Leah follow each other on Instagram, however, it’s not confirmed that this is the man in Leah’s IG post. It could make sense for Jaylan to be the mystery man as he writes on his LinkedIn page that he’s serving in the “West Virginia Army National Guard” and Virginia is where Leah is from.

