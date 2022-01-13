Get to know the Leave It To Geege cast, Pootie, Harper and Geege Taylor











A brand new family docuseries is set to air on Lifetime on January 12th, 2022. Leave It To Geege follows the life of single-mom-of-two Geege Taylor and her family and friends. Kicking off at 10/9c, Leave It To Geege sees Geege on a mission to help other people on their journey of raising an autistic child.

There are a fair few cast members to get to know on the new Lifetime show about Geege’s “perfectly imperfect family”, so, let’s get to know the Leave It To Geege cast – Pootie, Harper, Geege Taylor, Puddin’, Nicky and co!

Who is Pootie Taylor from Leave It To Geege?

Pootie Taylor is Geege Taylor’s son. He’s 19 years old and was diagnosed with autism when he was a baby.

Pootie is non-verbal but as per a report from Media Drum World in 2019, “he goes to school where he receives speech, occupational and behavioural therapy“.

He lives with his family in Athens, Georgia, and Pottie’s best friend, Nicky, is also a cast member on Leave It To Geege.

Introducing the hottest new culinary delicacy! 😂Watch the premiere of #LeaveItToGeege tomorrow at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/9l01fBSrGa — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 11, 2022

Meet Geege Taylor

Angie ‘Geege’ Taylor has been divorced twice, survived breast cancer and is a mother to her son, Pootie, and her daughter, Harper.

Geege is an advocate for autism acceptance and writing for Autism Speaks in 2019, she said: “Once we really started focusing on the joys of autism, we were able to sit back and enjoy our lives more than ever before“.

Geege is around 54 years old and her boyfriend, Mark, features on the Lifetime show. Her mother, Puddin’ (Frances Hoge Harper) and Pootie’s caregiver, Tyler, also appear on Leave It To Geege. Follow Geege on Instagram where she has over 21k followers @geegetaylor.

Who is Harper Taylor?

Harper Taylor is a cast member on Leave It To Geege, Pootie’s older sister and the daughter of Geege Taylor.

She is 24 years old and judging by her Instagram page, she’s very much into art (@harperportraiture).

Harper also has a personal IG account but its a private profile.

